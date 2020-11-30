MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes heard from 345 Wisconsinites at a virtual budget listening sessionTues., Nov. 17, about their priorities for the upcoming 2021-23 biennial budget. This was the first of four virtual budget listening sessions and was focused on healthcare and public health. A recording of the event is available here.
“The budget is perhaps the most important policy document we have and it's a reflection of our priorities and our values as a state,” said Gov. Evers. “The bottom line is that this isn't my budget— it's the People's Budget. That's why these listening sessions are so important to ensure that we are working together to build a state that works for everyone.”
“Two years ago, people from across the state helped us craft the first People's Budget, and while we have to gain input virtually to keep people safe this year, our commitment to building this budget with and for the people hasn't changed,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes. “By giving people a voice, we can craft a budget that serves all of our communities, especially those who have been hit hardest over the last year.”
The next virtual budget listening session is scheduled for Wed., Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. and will cover the environment, infrastructure, and the economy. A full schedule of the listening sessions is available below and on the governor's website here. Wisconsinites are welcome to submit comments at any time here.
- Budget Listening Session on Environment, Infrastructure, and the Economy: Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. Register to attend at: https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/BudgetListeningSessions.aspx. This event will be streamed live at WisEye.org/live.
- Budget Listening Session on Criminal Justice Reform: Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. Registration will be live one week before the listening session date.
- Budget Listening Session on Our Schools and Education: Wednesday, Dec.16, at 6 p.m. Registration will be live one week before the listening session date.
