For local youth whose summers revolve around raising small meat animals, dairy and livestock, there’s far more at stake at the fair than showmanship.
Proceeds from small meat animal sales, and dairy and livestock auctions, are critical for most youth if they are to continue to show animals to the fair in subsequent years. Youth, in most cases, bank that fair revenue to buy more animals the following year, and to otherwise support their participation in animal projects.
Over the course of a year of raising an animal for the fair, youth learn not just about how to raise them in a humane way, but also about the business side of marketing them to customers that include restaurants, grocery stores and butcher shops.
Youth have to complete a significant number of educational hours before the fair, and meet other deadlines and requirements, demonstrating their ability to follow through on tasks and building their knowledge about the animals they are raising and planning to sell.
Younger youth, especially, don’t raise animals alone. They’re led by adult 4-H and FFA leaders and other project mentors including friends and family members, who also lend insight into the agriculture industry as they work with them side-by-side.
Every fair also has a committee for every type of animal, with more volunteers who offer year-round guidance.
This summer, the Jefferson County Fair remains on schedule for July 8-12, including animal sales and auctions, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,
meaning youth still have a chance to recoup their investment and to bank their revenues for use in 2021. The Jefferson County Fair’s small animal sale and livestock and dairy auctions are all set for Saturday July 11.
But local youth who had planned to bring their animals to the Dane County and Stoughton Fairs, and to sell them there, will no longer be able to do so, with those fairs now canceled due to COVID-19.
That’s a significant loss in terms of experience, as well as financially, for scores of local kids.
The annual summer fair meat animal sales and livestock auctions typically bring in top dollar for champion animals, and buyers take pride in supporting local youth with their purchases.
This summer, many local youth will be looking for alternative ways to sell their animals.
We hope restaurants, butcher shops, grocery stores, and other businesses find a way to connect with local youth and to buy animals that had been planned to be sold at the 2020 Dane County and Stoughton fairs.
We urge private residents and area community groups to also watch for opportunities to buy animals that would have been sold at these two canceled fairs.
For many local youth who had been enrolled in now-canceled meat animal, dairy and livestock projects, involvement in the 2021 fairs may depend on that broad, intentional community show of support.
