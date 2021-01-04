15 Years Ago
Jan 12, 2006 – The Town and Village of Cottage Grove plan to withdraw from Deer-Grove EMS to form their own local EMS service…The Deerfield High School wrestling team clinches its fifth straight Trailways Conference title, winning the conference meet in Princeton by 105 points… Dr. Danielle Fink is the new head chiropractor at the Deerfield Litang Clinic.
10 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 2011 -- Incumbent Deerfield Village President Mary Chadwick-Kiefer and incumbent Village Board members Scott Tebon, Dalton Schreiber and Patrick Smythe-Eagle are all running again in the April election. In the Town of Deerfield, incumbent Town Chairman Bob Riege, incumbent Town Board member Patrick Annen, incumbent Treasurer Korby Holzhueter and Clerk Betty Duckert are also all on the April ballot… the second-annual Million Pound Challenge will raise money for the Deerfield Food Pantry… Deerfield Elementary School will give a belated winter holiday program on Jan. 20 in the school gym… the Village of Deerfield is now on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.