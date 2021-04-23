April 29
Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, seasoned fries, cinnamon apples, milk
Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza
April 30
Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup, milk
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or broccoli cheese soup
May 3
Elementary school: Hot dog, seasoned fries, pears, milk
Middle-high school: Hot dog and seasoned fries or ravioli and breadstick
May 4
Elementary school: Hamburger/cheeseburger, French fries, strawberry applesauce, milk
Middle-high school: Hamburger/cheeseburger and French fries or Italian sub
May 5
Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup, milk
Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or turkey and provolone sub
May 6
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa cup, milk
Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub
May 7
Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza, applesauce, corn, milk
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish Sandwich
