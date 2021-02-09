During this week’s deep freeze, I’ve found myself in desperate need of variety.
On the hunt for ways to keep our brains busy, my best friend and I have started giving each other homework. We’re trading suggestions of albums to listen to, books to read and TV shows to watch.
This week, I’m listening to all the musicals nominated for Tony awards in 2006. He’s listening to Midwestern pop punk bands from twenty years ago.
We’re using each other’s strengths to tailor our recommendations. He has an MFA in musical theater. I have an absurd, sometimes useless, knowledge of music from 2001.
He made me read a political romance novel. I made him read a book of short stories about the Vietnam war.
We’re giving each other oddly specific directives: musicals we didn’t know existed, obscure albums that once rocked our world and books we have devoured in the past. The weirder the better.
I’m hope that listening to a piece of work that sparked his imagination will shake up mine. It’s adding some diversity to my day, and giving me something to look forward to. Because the more I sit still, the closer I become to an icicle.
Dancing it out should thaw me out, right?
