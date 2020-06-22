On June 18, 2020, James “Jim, Jimmy” Skaar, Cottage Grove, 85, went to heaven and joined his loving wife, Nola. Jim passed away at home he lived in most of his life surrounded by family. Jim was born in Dec. 1, 1934. He is the son of Neli and Myrtle Skaar. Jim farmed for over 60 years with his wife Nola and son Punky. Jim worked hard his entire life on the farm- milking cows, raising tobacco and other crops and picking stones with the skidster until the time of his passing. Jim was one of the pioneers of tractor pulling. He began pulling in the 1960s with the stone boat and into the 1980s pulling the automatic weight transfer sled- the Luedtke Eliminato. He was a past president of the WTPA and won multiple pulling championships. Through tractor pulling, Jim made many life-long friends. He continued to enjoy tractor pulling by watching his son and being a member of the Screamin’ Norwegian pulling team. Jim was also involved in snowmobile and midget racing. Jim enjoyed going to Toby’s with friends and family for over 40 years. Jim loved to dance. He and his wife Nola enjoyed dancing together and he was one of the original Norwegian Dancers. Jim was one of Molly B’s biggest fans. Jim loved his Nora family and going there on Tuesday morning for the farmers breakfast and Thursday night for the meat raffle. Jim will be deeply missed by the Nora community. Jim is survived by his son Neli- Punky Skaar; his daughter Jami (Todd) Moe; granddaughters Kaia and Brita Moe; brother Duane Skaar; sister Mia Martin; sisters-in-law Micky Waag, Jean Waag and Dorothy Skaar; brother-in-law Arlyn Waag (Mary Onsrud); several nieces and nephews; and special friends Justin and Damien Johnson, J-Bird Schmidt, and Dick Kapral. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Gilman and Valborg Waag; brothers-in-law Lee Waag, John Martin; sisters-in-law Yvonne and Audrey Waag.
A private funeral will be held at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton with burial at Lutheran Cemetery South. A public visitation for all will be held observing social distancing rules from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 310 W. Washington St. Stoughton. Face coverings are mandatory to attend.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers. Special thanks to Dr. Agni, Agrace Hospice and Todd Moe for being Jim’s traveling companion.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 206 W. Prospect Stoughton, (608) 873-9244.
