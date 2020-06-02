DEERFIELD
The Deerfield School District is offering free meals for students age 18 and under in the district. Meals can be picked up at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St., from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Delivery is also available upon request. Families should sign up for meals for the upcoming week on the district’s website, deerfield.k12.wi.us, by the Wedneday before. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 4
Uncrustable PBJ, go-gurt, crackers, orange, juice, milk
Friday, June 5
BBQ pork sandwich, chips, pickle, potato salad, grapes, milk
Monday, June 8
French toast sticks, pop tart, peaches, carrots, milk
Tuesday, June 9
French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple, sidekick, milk
Wednesday, June 10
Alfredo pasta, chicken (on side), broccoli, orange, milk
Thursday, June 11
Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, celery sticks, cantaloupe, milk
Friday, June 12
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, grapes, milk
CAMBRIDGE
The Cambridge School District is now offering free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under. Families can pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. No paperwork is needed. If interested, contact the Cambridge food service director Janice Murray at (608) 423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The district is also collecting donations for Everybody Eats, a district meal program. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-up window.
