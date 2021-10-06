Cambridge Farm to School, with much disappointment, is canceling this year’s Fall Festival Fundraiser due to the rising cases of COVID in our community. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. It has been a very difficult decision, as we all deserve and want to celebrate the community together.
To everyone that is registered for the Cambridge Farm to School 5 mile and the Chili Cook-off, your money will be refunded as soon as possible. Farm to School is working on other ways for the community to support its programs and plan to try again next year for Cambridge Farm to School Fall Festival Fundraiser.
Thank you to everyone who signed up to participate and volunteer, and also to everyone that planned to come Oct. 9th. Thanks for your understanding and support. Stay healthy.