As temperatures drop, many are looking ahead to ice fishing and other winter activities on frozen lakes.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement wants to remind citizens of flotation requirements for vehicles like ATV’s and snowmobiles. Effective June of 2020, flotation inspections and certificates are no longer required to operate a vehicle on the icebound waters of Dane County lakes. Dane County Ordinance 71.11 was amended and no longer requires them.
• You must still maintain flotation devices on vehicles less than 850 pounds on icebound waters of Lakes Mendota, Monona, and Wingra. Flotation devices are also required on vehicles between 750 and 850 pounds operating on any other icebound lake waters.
• A special certificate is available and required for vehicles weighing 850 pounds or more. Please see Ordinance 71.13 for these exceptions to the weight limitations.
• Failure to have the flotation devices or to obtain a special certificate for the weight exception will likely result in a citation.
Additional information can be found on the Sheriff’s Office website,
