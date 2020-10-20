Deerfield residents will see a 2020-21 tax rate of less than $11 per $1,000 of assessed property value, school administrators say.
The Deerfield School Board held its annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 19 in person at Deerfield High School. School district business manager Doreen Treuden shared the highlights of this year’s projected budget.
The district’s final budget, Treuden said, depends on the outcome of a Nov. 3 referendum. The referendum would allow Deerfield to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 per year, for five years.
Until voters weigh in, Treuden said she had to proceed as if it didn’t pass, setting a budget with a $500,000 deficit.
And while the school board set a tax levy on Monday night, Treuden said that will be amended on Oct. 26, and again after the Nov. 3 election.
The school board on Oct. 19 approved a tentative tax levy of about $4.6 million. The final tax levy, if the referendum doesn’t pass, is expected to be around $4.6 million, altered slightly for new state aid numbers, Treuden said.
If the referendum does pass, Deerfield will levy $5.1 million.
The 2019-20 tax levy was about $5 million. That included a $400,000 operating referendum, which lasted for four years and expired in June.
Whether the referendum passes or not, Treuden said, the tax rate for school district residents won’t exceed $11 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The tax rate, if the referendum passes, is expected to be about $10.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Should it fail, the tax rate will be about $9.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The general fund budget, as presented on Oct. 19, is projected to be about $9.78 million. That’s down about one percent from $9.9 million in 2019-20.
The general fund budget may change slightly, Treuden said, depending on the outcome of the Nov. 3 referendum.
As of Oct. 19, Deerfield also was expecting a fund balance of about $1.5 million.
Deerfield’s equalized property value came out to about $484.5 million this year. The value has risen from $461 million in 2019-20. That’s a $23.5 million, or a five percent, increase.
Deerfield will receive about $37,000 more state aid this year than expected, Treuden said. Deerfield’s total state aid comes to about $4.89 million, up about $6,000 from $4.88 million last year.
The district’s equalized state aid was finalized on Oct. 15, and the finalized number wasn’t included in the budget presented Oct. 19. The district’s tax levy will be amended to reflect the new aid amount at a Oct. 26 special meeting.
Treuden said the enrollment count in Deerfield came to 763 students. That’s a three-year rolling average used to determine the amount of state aid received. Treuden said Deerfield saw a drop in its enrollment this year. Administrators attributed the drop of about 12 students, down from 775 last year, to Covid-19.
The district’s food service fund is facing a decline this year. Deerfield began offering free lunch to all children in the district ages 18 and under in March, due to Covid-19, and is continuing that in the 2020-21 school year. This happened through a USDA school lunch program, run by the Department of Public Instruction.
Treuden said that with limited revenue in the food service fund, except reimbursements from the government, Deerfield’s food service is taking a hit.
The food service fund had a fund balance of $60,600 in the 2019-20 school year. That fund balance is expected to drop to $3,400 in 2020-21, declining by about $57,000.
Treuden said that’s an estimated drop, and the district is keeping an eye on this fund.
Deerfield ended the 2019-20 school year with a budget surplus of about $600,000, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. The surplus came from utility and other savings from school buildings closing mid-March due to Covid-19.
The school board decided in July to transfer $509,000 of that surplus to its capital projects fund, putting its fund balance at about $1 million. The rest was transferred to general fund balance.
Treuden said the district will pay about $1.1 million in 2020-21 toward its debt service. At the end of the school year, the district is projected to have about $5 million in total debt.
