Tuesday, Sept. 1
Hamburger, ham and cheese, baby carrots, broccoli, apple slices, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Bosco cheese breadstick, ham and cheese, baby carrots, corn, unsweetened applesauce, milkThursday, Sept. 3
Chicken corn dog, ham and cheese, baked beans, baby carrotspeaches, milk
Friday, Sept. 4
Cheese pizza slice, ham and cheese, baby carrots, steamed cauliflower, pears, rice krispy treats, milk
Monday, Sept. 7
MEMORIAL DAY
Tuesday, Sept. 8
BBQ rib patty sandwich, pizza quesadilla, green peas, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Cheese and bean burrito, pizza quesadilla, refried beans, baby carrots, applesauce, milk
Thursday, Sept. 10
Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes, milk
Friday, Sept. 11
Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie, milk
