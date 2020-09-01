Tuesday, Sept. 1

Hamburger, ham and cheese, baby carrots, broccoli, apple slices, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Bosco cheese breadstick, ham and cheese, baby carrots, corn, unsweetened applesauce, milkThursday, Sept. 3

Chicken corn dog, ham and cheese, baked beans, baby carrotspeaches, milk

Friday, Sept. 4

Cheese pizza slice, ham and cheese, baby carrots, steamed cauliflower, pears, rice krispy treats, milk

Monday, Sept. 7

MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 8

BBQ rib patty sandwich, pizza quesadilla, green peas, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Cheese and bean burrito, pizza quesadilla, refried beans, baby carrots, applesauce, milk

Thursday, Sept. 10

Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes, milk

Friday, Sept. 11

Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie, milk

Load comments