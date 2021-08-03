In both Cambridge and Deerfield, historic downtowns define the community’s character. Well-maintained, century-old Main Street storefronts are longtime sources of pride.
Over the last couple of years, the village of Deerfield has demonstrated its commitment to Main Street by investing tax incremental financing to offer building improvement grants to downtown businesses. Many property owners have taken advantage of those.
Recently, the village of Cambridge agreed to assist the owners of an upcoming boutique hotel on Main Street in securing a sizeable grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., to renovate its historic building. A few years ago, the village similarly worked with Rowe Pottery Works to secure a WEDC grant for its historic Main Street site.
And both villages have been strong advocates for business, establishing economic development committees and working with chambers of commerce and merchant groups to help promote a shop local mindset.
All of that positive energy is blighted, however, by the neglected condition of some Main Street buildings.
Enforcement of existing commercial building maintenance codes has come up in passing at village board meetings in both communities enough times in recent years that it seems like action should have followed.
There have even been public discussions at village board meetings about the code enforcement process, with specific buildings pointed out that have become problematic.
Perhaps there are private conversations continuing in the background with building owners. In the meantime, nothing seems to improve about the condition of some buildings, including a site in downtown Deerfield that has a significant hole in its front façade. In Cambridge, there are storefronts with badly peeling paint, missing awnings and junk stacked in the front windows.
These are all, sadly, steps from other buildings whose owners have gone to great lengths and spent considerable sums to keep their properties up.
There are surely economic factors at play in the state of some buildings; the last few years have not been kind to retail business and commercial property owners.
But both villages have ordinances that specifically lay out minimum standards for commercial building maintenance, available for anyone to read on their municipal websites.
Cambridge’s ordinance reads in part that it falls to property owners to make repairs to a building that the village board or a building inspector determines to be “so old, dilapidated, or out of repair as to be dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary or otherwise unfit for human occupancy or use.”
If it’s determined that a Cambridge site is too far gone to be repaired, the owner can be ordered to raze it, an option obviously that would only be a last resort on a historic Main Street. No one wants to see a building that fronts on Main Street fall so far that it reaches the point of no return.
“The establishment and enforcement of minimum commercial property maintenance standards is necessary to preserve and promote the private and public interest,” continues Cambridge’s ordinance, that goes on to require buildings to be painted or otherwise maintained “to present an attractive appearance.”
“Attractive and well-maintained property will enhance the neighborhood and village and provide a suitable environment for increasing physical and monetary values,” it continues.
Deerfield’s ordinance similarly requires that building exteriors “reflect a level of maintenance in keeping with the standards of the neighborhood and shall not constitute a blighting factor or an element leading to the progressive deterioration of the neighborhood.”
The exterior of every building and structure must be kept in good repair, including being painted, “as necessary for purposes of preservation and appearance,” Deerfield’s ordinance continues.
In both Cambridge and Deerfield, there’s a specific process laid out to penalize building code violations. If the local building inspector determines a site is in violation, that’s passed on to law enforcement to serve a municipal citation.
Despite ongoing issues on Main Street in both communities, that process doesn’t seem to be happening as it should.
In response to an inquiry this week from the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, about whether any citations have been issued in the recent past, going back three years, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it has not issued any citations in that time period.
Both villages must do more to work with their building inspectors and law enforcement to serve citations to the owners of buildings in decline.
Property owners shouldn’t be allowed to let their buildings deteriorate to a point that sinks below unsightly, that approaches or surpasses dangerous, while knowing that the village might do nothing about it.
The ordinances exist; it’s time for the villages of Cambridge and Deerfield to enforce their rules.