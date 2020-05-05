Two local coffeeshops and a gallery that had closed in March due to COVID-19 have reopened.
CommonHouse, 214 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge’s Galleria 214 building, reopened Thursday, April 30. It had closed its doors on March 16.
Another shop at Galleria 214, Ruby Rose Gallery, that sells art, gems, jewelry and other items, also re-opened this week with pickup and local delivery options.
And Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St. in Deerfield, reopened Tuesday, May 5. It had initially remained open for carryout but closed on March 27. It has since offered limited deliveries and a pay-it-forward option to buy hot breakfast items for local senior meals and Madison-area healthcare workers.
Due to continuing COVID-19 public health orders, eat- in options are still not allowed at area restaurants.
CommonHouse
In a social media post, CommonHouse said its carryout hours will for now be limited to mornings, Thursday through Sunday.
“Health and safety is our main priority so we want to be able to slowly transition into opening to our full hours,” CommonHouse said in its post.
Ruby Rose Gallery
Ruby Rose Gallery co-owners Dave Mittlesteadt and Nancy Sheahan, who also own the overall Galleria 214 building, credited Ruby Rose Gallery co-owner and manager Meghan Barthel for working during its shut-down to develop a website with online ordering.
“We are just trying to be safe and get this over with,” Mittlesteadt said. “We just wish everyone well and are doing everything we can to ensure that when this is all over, all of the small businesses in Cambridge come back. We can’t afford to lose anybody.”
Other shops at Galleria 214, including Details Boutique and Little Joys Children’s Boutique, are operating online for now.
Indoor, patio and street-side seating remains closed at Galleria 214.
Deerfield Coffeehouse
Owner Teresa Pelletier said Deerfield Coffeehouse is open for breakfast and lunch carryout, Tuesday through Sunday.
Pelletier said she was “excited, cautious and motivated by the challenges,” involved in reopening. She said challenges include supply chain limitations that will bring some temporary menu changes.
“We are excited to see people again and to be making coffee for folks,” Pelletier said, adding at the same time that “we really want to make sure that we are as safe as possible.”
She said she was “blown away,” by the social media response to the announcement that the coffeeshop would reopen.
