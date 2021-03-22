Dane County will consider Utica quarry permit at Tuesday meeting

A Dane County panel will consider on Tuesday, March 23, whether to grant a conditional use permit for a quarry near Utica.
The county’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. The agenda and meeting access codes are at dane.legistar.com.
{span}The meeting will include a public comment period; speakers must register in advance. Information on how to register to speak, and how to submit written comments, is listed on the meeting agenda.{/span}
On Feb. 23, the Town of Christiana’s Plan Commission unanimously backed the granting of the conditional use permit to James and Jeff Notstad. They want to lease 54 acres along County Highway B to Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, for a quarry.
Initially, about half of that would be mined, with potential future expansion. The land would remain zoned for farmland preservation use.
On March 9, the Christiana Town Board backed the proposed quarry, sending it on to Dane County for final approval.
Jeff Notstad is a member of the Christiana town board and has abstained on action regarding the quarry, including in the March 9 vote.
With Notstad abstaining, the town board’s vote was 2-0.
The town board added one additional condition, that the driveway onto County Highway B be crushed asphalt initially and watered down at least twice a week to minimize dust. It must be paved blacktop within two years.
Some local residents told the town board they are concerned that the quarry would be operated by Forever Sandfill and Limestone. The company drew opposition in recent years over its Oak Park Quarry in the town of Deerfield.
Some speakers said they didn’t feel like the plan commission fully heard their concerns. And some said they are concerned about the impact of blasting on their wells, and they questioned whether the town is putting enough restrictions on blasting and if it has in place severe enough consequences for blasting rule violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.