Rowe Pottery Works is marking 45 years in Cambridge with a virtual tour on Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m., on Facebook and Instagram.
Owner Bev Semmann said the short, pre-recorded tour will explain “all the processes,” involved in producing Rowe Pottery. It will also feature its potters in the downtown Cambridge studio, and will offer some special sales promotions.
Forty-five years “is a significant milestone for a small business and especially during this difficult time, we need to celebrate this achievement,” the company said in a social media post.
The April 25 event follows a Facebook Live event Wednesday, April 22, in which Semmann and co-owner Marc Schwarting answered questions about the business. A recording of that event will remain viewable on Rowe Pottery’s Facebook page.
Semmann said in an interview that Rowe’s Pottery’s gift shop and studio are currently closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but its work is continuing with new products, online ordering and curbside pickup and delivery.
She said a traditional anniversary open house, as Rowe Pottery has held in past years, will take place once COVID-19 business restrictions are lifted.
Semmann thanked local residents for “being so supportive of our business. It’s been great to see the community rallying around shopping small.”
