Cambridge considers Highway 134, Lagoon Drive intersection upgrade

The village of Cambridge will move ahead with a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-led process to realign the intersection of State Highway 134 and Lagoon Drive.
In a unanimous vote on Dec. 14, the village board directed its contracted engineer, MSA Professional Services, to begin working with WisDOT.
Joe DeYoung, of MSA, said initial steps are simply to “see what we will be dealing with,” including whether a traffic impact analysis will be required at the site at the village’s northern gateway.
The interchange and surrounding area are part of a tax incremental finance district with key access points into The Vineyards at Cambridge and Woodhaven neighborhoods, Dancing Goat Distillery’s main facility and its rickhouse property east of the highway, and the Cambridge Fish Ponds and Wildlife Area.
The village board previously authorized MSA to take another early step, producing a topographical map of the area.
DeYoung said when the value of property in the TIF district is released in the fall of 2022 there may be new revenue available for the intersection upgrade, although he said he hopes to help the village tap other funding sources “so you can use your TIF for other things.”
DeYoung called the intersection “the number one project in the TIF.” And he said the upgrade has been known to be coming.
“It was just a matter of when,” he said.
He said WisDOT will ultimately drive the process based on federal guidelines.
Site distance “is the biggest thing we’re looking at right now,” with a hill and currently no separate turn lanes. Adding turn lanes would widen the intersection, he said.
“It’s not the guy making the turn, it’s the car behind them. The person coming over the hill needs to have enough time to stop,” DeYoung said.
Ultimately, “when it comes to this intersection being redesigned, it’s not what your wishes are, it’s not really what my wishes are. It really comes down to the (federal) design manual that’s set up by the Wisconsin DOT and what their requirements are,” DeYoung said.
He said the traffic count is somewhere between the 9,300 vehicles a day at U.S. Highway 12-18 and 1,000 vehicles a day logged in London several miles to the north.
“It’s probably closer to 1,000 and that’s a big deal because that tells us what type of intersection we have to design,” he said.
DeYoung also said a hurdle may be the need to work with surrounding private property owners to acquire land for an expanded intersection.
“Who are the owners of the different parcels and who would be impacted?” he said.
DeYoung said he doesn’t foresee WisDot reducing the current 55 miles per hour posted speed. He said current guidelines would require a design for five miles above that.
“Highway 134 is still under DOT control, and they control the speed. I predict they are going to make me design it for 60 miles per hour,” he said.
Nick Mass, of Dancing Goat Distillery, called early work toward upgrading the intersection “definite steps in the right direction. We want things to be safe for our village and for my employees specifically. So, I would encourage you guys to continue on this, and we’d like to offer ourselves in any way that could help.”