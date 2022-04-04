Final station forum focuses on citizens' group questions

Two days before referendums in Cambridge and two area towns, to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge, a final information forum focused on questions raised by a citizens group that has scrutinized the $6.3 proposal.
The April 3 forum was held at the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge. In attendance were Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson, Cambridge Area EMS Director Paul Blount and Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook, who represents the town on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission.
Also in attendance were Rebecca Borchardt, a candidate on the April 5 ballot for Cambridge Village Board, who moderated the event; and Sheila Palinkas, who sat on a station review committee last year and has coordinated a series of forums in advance of the referendums.
Palinkas said the questions asked of Johnson, Blount and Cook were drawn directly from a recent mailing to area residents from Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station. Palinkas said the group was invited to the April 3 forum but did not attend.
The forum lasted about 45 minutes and was also broadcast on Facebook Live. A handful of local residents joined in virtually. One attendee asked a question -- whether the fire and EMS commission has considered extending borrowing for the station expansion to 25 or 30 years, rather than 20, to reduce the annual tax burden on local property owners. Cook said that hasn’t come up for discussion.
The citizens group's recent mailing did not list any names of its members. On its website, the group does note that one member, Kris Breunig, has publicly shared his identity. Breunig is a former Cambridge Village Board member who is on the ballot April 5 in a bid to return to the board.
Johnson, Blount and Cook’s answers mostly consisted of information they'd already shared at earlier forums.
Voters in the town of Oakland, town of Christiana and village of Cambridge have referendums on April 5 to fund portions of the $6.3 million project that would add about 23,000 square feet to the station, including six new truck bays. The existing station is proposed to be extensively remodeled, including with four sleeping rooms and attached bathrooms, expanded offices, a staff dayroom and kitchenette, a workout room, a large meeting/training room, ventilation and other mechanical upgrades and a dedicated room for fire department turnout gear.
The station is proposed to grow onto the site of an adjacent former Pizza Pit restaurant that the town of Christiana bought in 2019. The $280,000 cost to purchase that site is included in the referendums.
Two other area municipalities – the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale -- would also fund a portion of the cost. Their voters approved $6.5 million referendums in April 2021, and town officials have said those approvals still stand so there is nothing on their ballots this year.
Referendums to fund portions of the $6.5 million project failed in April 2021 in Oakland, Christiana and Cambridge, and a scaled back project was returned to their voters this year.
The 2021 proposal would have added about 28,000 square feet to the station, roughly tripling its size, and would have included seven new truck bays and eight sleeping rooms with attached baths.
At first glance, the revised $6.3 million proposal doesn’t seem much different from what was on the ballot in 2021. However, fire and EMS officials have said that due to inflation, the same building proposed in April 2021 at a cost of $6.5 million would now cost about $7.1 million. In cutting out about 5,000 square feet, officials have estimated a project cost reduction of about $800,000.
In answering questions, Johnson, Blount and Cook touched on the potential for future full-time staffing increases; the impact of an expanded and modernized station for staff and volunteer recruitment and retention; future costs to maintain the station and the potential for future needed upgrades; and the potential to merge with other area departments such as Deer-Grove EMS and whether another building would then be needed in-between.
They also noted that $6.3 million is a not-to-exceed cost cap on the current proposal; said the final design and construction would be competitively bid out if the referendums pass; touched on the potential cost of change orders; and shared why the fire and EMS commission opted to expand onto the former site of a Pizza Pit restaurant rather than on a parcel already owned by the fire and EMS commission behind the station.
They also spoke of the health benefits of upgrading the station’s ventilation system and safety benefits of adding sleeping rooms so EMS department members no longer need to be housed in an apartment across the street from the station.
Blount said after significant budget increases in recent years to hire full-time paramedics, he expects staffing costs to remain stable going forward.
“The full-time staff we have is adequate to meet the needs and demands we currently have,” he said.
Blount said recruiting volunteers and bringing back former volunteers is a priority and has pointed to some recent success with that.
Johnson concurred that recruiting and keeping fire department volunteers is a priority. An all-full-time fire department could cost $1 million a year, he said. “Right now, we get $10 a call,” Johnson said, which saves local taxpayers “an enormous amount of money.”
Johnson and Blount also said there would not be additional cost to maintain a larger building. All cleaning and upkeep and routine maintenance is done by fire and EMS department members, they said.
Johnson said there has been past talk of merging with Deer-Grove EMS and said that conversation was set down. He said having a modern station in Cambridge would be an asset if those talks ever resumed. For another department to want to join with Cambridge, “we need a facility that is acceptable to them,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Blount noted that even without a formal department merger, local fire and EMS departments already cooperate through a mutual aid system.
And Johnson said the property behind the station was considered for the expansion before the Pizza Pit site was purchased, but the site was deemed too small for large fire trucks to adequately maneuver. “The traffic pattern did not work,” he said.