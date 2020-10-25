The Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team will make a return trip to the state tournament after winning Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional.
The United hosted the meet at the Huffman Course in Cambridge and held off a stiff challenge from University School of Milwaukee, winning with 41 points.
Senior Zach Huffman’s fifth-place finish led the way as Huffman covered his home course in 17 minutes, 15.72 seconds.
Cambridge/Deerfield also had top 20 finishes from seniors Jack Nikolay (9th, 17:44.75) and Liam Brown (13th, 18:05.27), freshman Martin Kimmel (14th, 18:07.11) and junior Carter Brown (20th, 19:29.69).
Also running Saturday for D/C were senior Jonathan Jones (25th, 19:27.36) and sophomore Kaleb Kimmel (28th, 20:16.88).
The state appearance will be the third in program history.
MARA BROWN QUALIFIES
Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Mara Brown qualified for her first WIAA state meet.
Brown ran the 5K course in 21:57.72 to become the fourth of five individual qualifiers.
Drew Stephens and Mya Hartjes, both of University School of Milwaukee, won the boys and girls titles, respectively.
The 2020 WIAA Division 2 State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships will be held at Colby High School on Saturday, Oct. 31.
WIAA DIVISION 2
DEERFIELD SECTIONAL
Boys team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41, University School of Milwaukee 50, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 64, Brookfield Academy 66.
State Team Qualifiers: Deerfield/Cambridge, University School of Milwaukee.
Boys Top 5: 1. D. Stephens, USM, 16:43.65; 2. T. Stephens, USM, 17:00.98; 3. Osborne, BA, 17:04.71; 4. Depuydt, East Troy, 17:08.21; 5. Huffman, DC, 17:15.72.
Boys Individual State Qualifiers: Osborne, BA, 17:04.71; Depudyt, East Troy, 17:08.21; Phillips, Domincan, 17:35.88; Giricz, WCM, 17:40.01; Weiland, Lakeside Lutheran, 17:40.97.
Girls team scores: Lake Mills 31, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, Greendale Martin Luther 84, Somerson Shoreland Lutheran 85.
State Team Qualifiers: Lake Mills, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Girls Top 5: 1. Hartjes, USM, 19:37.47; 2. Moravec, GML, 19:56.21; 3. Vesperman, LM, 20:30.57; 4. Erato, WCM, 20:32.27; 5. Fair, LM, 20:56.34.
Girls Individual State Qualifiers: Hartjes, USM, 19:37.47; Moravec, GML, 19:56.21; Minning, LL, 21:40.23; Brown, DC, 21:57.72; Krahn, LL, 22:02.97.
EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys team and Brown advanced to the sectional level following their performances at the Division 2 East Troy Subsectional Oct. 20.
The D/C boys crushed the eight-team field winning the subsectional title with 41 points.
Huffman earned a runner-up finish with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 40 seconds, just behind champion Austin Depuydt of East Troy who crossed first in 17:22.
Also earning top 10 finishes were Liam Brown (3rd, 18:01) and Nikolay (9th, 18:16). Also scoring for the United were Kimmel (11th, 18:23) and Carter Brown (16th, 18:36).
Mara Brown was the lone D/C female to advance to Saturday’s Deerfield/Cambridge Sectional after covering the course in 22:33, good for seventh place overall while becoming the first of five individual qualifiers.
Also scoring for Deerfield/Cambridge were junior Maggie Schmude (2rth, 24:07), sophomore Kamryn Meskis (40th, 26:03) and seniors Erika Lund (42nd, 26:51) and Mia Pollasky (46th, 30:02).
WIAA DIVISION 2
EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL
Boys team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 65, Watertown Luther Prep 86.5, Lakeside Lutheran 106, Lake Country Lutheran 107, East Troy 110.5, Lake Mills 170, Mayville 245.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Deerfield/Cambridge, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Boys Top 5: 1. Depuydt, ET, 17:22.0; 2. Huffman, DC, 17:40.0; 3. Brown, DC, 18:01; 4. Garcia, LL, 18:01.0; 5. Gircz, WCM, 18:03.0.
Boys Individual Qualifiers: Depuydt, ET, 17:22.0; Garcia, LL, 18:01.0; Weiland, LL, 18:06.0; Dauenhauer, LCL, 18:10.0; Heidenrich, WLP, 18:13.0.
Girls team scores: Lake Mills 28, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 56, Watertown Luther Prep 91, Lakeside Lutheran 107, Lake Country Lutheran 123, Deerfield/Cambridge 159, East Troy 179, Mayville 231.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Lake Mills, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Girls Top 5: 1. Erato, WCM, 20:52.0; 2. Vesperman, LM, 20:57.0; 3. Winslow, LM, 22:21.0; 4. Bisswurm, WCM, 21:51.0; 5. Fair, LM, 21:54.0.
Girls Individual Qualifiers: Brown, DC, 22:33.0; Minning, LL, 22:35.0; Mensching, WLP, 22:41.0; Backus, WLP, 22:46.0; Krahn, LL, 22:52.0.
