A Deerfield resident and health and wellness consultant is offering a "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you can" table on the driveway of her home and home-based business.
Linda Carney, owner of Your Path Forward, LLC, said in a release that the purpose "is to provide an opportunity for those of us who may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up some needed non-perishables... as well as provide an opportunity for those of us who are fortunate enough to not be severely affected, to donate non-perishables to the cause."
The address for drop-off and pick-up is 630 Terrace Road, Deerfield. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday April 16 and running "until donations run out or until quarantine guidelines are lifted."
Things to keep in mind:
- Please respect current social distancing recommendations. If there is another person at the pick up table, please wait in your car till they are finished.
- This will be a relatively small scale pick up – drop off site, so it would be greatly appreciated if it’s not considered a place to do your weekly grocery shopping. If you are able to leave items, that’s wonderful, but not required. There will be a donation box if you are able to leave a cash donation for Linda to provide additional items.
For more information, including alternative drop-off or pick-up hours, contact Carney at (608) 438-1432 or lcarney920@gmail.com.
