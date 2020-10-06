In a normal year, we’d make sure to recognize the commitment that school board members make to students, school staff, families and their communities. We‘d say “thanks” during Wisconsin School Board Appreciation Week, Oct. 4-10.
In a pandemic year, marked by heightened conversations about race, our area schools boards deserve even greater thanks.
For seven months amid a pandemic, our local school board members have gone above and beyond.
Working in tandem with administrators and staff, they have learned to interpret public health metrics; taken hours upon hours of public comment on the opening and closing of schools; drafted and implemented complex plans for athletics and in-person and virtual classes; worked to ensure school staff can safely do their jobs and that children have access to lunch and broadband internet; made heart-breaking calls to postpone graduation ceremonies; and continually pivoted amid a fluid health crisis.
In Deerfield, the school board made the tough decision to remain all-virtual this fall, although Dane County guidelines would have allowed them to bring younger students back in-person.
In Cambridge, the school board has wrestled with divergent COVID-19 guidelines from Dane and Jefferson counties, whose jurisdictional line cuts right through the school district. They brought back elementary schoolers but just delayed until November a return plan for middle and high school students.
As autumn progresses and COVID-19 cases spike locally and across Wisconsin, school boards and administrators are powering through the need for some teachers and students to quarantine due to COVID-19, amid a determination to keep classes going.
Additionally, in both school districts this year, the national conversation on race has affected board discussions and decisions.
In Cambridge in July, the school board voted to ban the Confederate flag on school property. In Deerfield, the school board continues to devote a portion of its monthly meetings to topics like white privilege and how race is depicted in literature curriculum.
This year, our school boards have responded to community concerns and anger. They have made and defended decisions at a time when tensions are high, and words often strong.
Meanwhile, there have still been budgets to approve, new and existing policies to review and a myriad of other normal-year tasks.
Jim Haak, Lisa Sigurslid, Nathan Brown, Shelley Mack, Sandy Fischer, Melissa Frame and Autumn Knudtson are the current members of the Deerfield School Board.
Tracy Smithback-Travis, Jim Womble, Michael Huffman, Sean Marren, Julie West, Grace Leonard and Courtney Reed Jenkins are the current members of the Cambridge School Board.
They are keeping our schools on course through a pandemic and a national conversation on race. We are small communities; they are friends and neighbors. Take time this week to thank them.
