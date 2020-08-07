ODESSA TOBER

Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Softball & volleyball 

Favorite sports moment: Playing Marshall my freshman year of softball. 

Favorite school subject: Art

Post high school plans: Attend Edgewood college and major in Art Therapy 

Song you're listening to right now: Here by Mitchell Tenpenny 

Favorite place to eat: Chick-Fil-A

I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Horicon 

Motto/saying: Just have fun!

