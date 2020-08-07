ODESSA TOBER
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Softball & volleyball
Favorite sports moment: Playing Marshall my freshman year of softball.
Favorite school subject: Art
Post high school plans: Attend Edgewood college and major in Art Therapy
Song you're listening to right now: Here by Mitchell Tenpenny
Favorite place to eat: Chick-Fil-A
I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Horicon
Motto/saying: Just have fun!
