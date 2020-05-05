Local garden centers and CSAs say they’re responding to a COVID-19 surge in interest in their plants, seeds and produce.
Andy Watson’s family has offered community-supported agriculture (CSA) boxes for more than 15 years at its Sprouting Acres farm west of Cambridge. He said Sprouting Acres stopped taking CSA orders in late April, after selling more than 100 full shares for the season.
Watson said in recent seasons the farm sold about 50 shares, and had set a goal of 60 for this year.
With many of those season’s ordered shares for half boxes, more than 150 families have now signed up, Watson said.
Watson said Sprouting Acres has since been directing inquiries still coming in to other area farms’ CSAs, but said he’s hearing those are also now full or close to full.
Watson said Sprouting Acres decided, based on demand, to sell vegetable plants this year. It hasn’t done that in years, he said.
Watson said that as of May 5, the farm had sold nearly 1,000 plants, far surpassing expectations, and expects to continue to take plant orders for another week or two.
Watson said another offering by Sprouting Acres, wood-fired pizza nights, have reverted to pick-up due to COVID-19, with orders placed in online. He said the first pizza night of the season, Sunday, May 3, went well.
Watson said Sprouting Acres began to take note of a nationwide uptick in demand for local produce back in January, in online industry conversations with other farms across the United States.
“From Seattle all the way to New York, people were selling out of their winter markets,” he said.
He said sign-ups for Sprouting Acres’ CSA boxes started at a normal pace and then “skyrocketed” in mid-March.
“It’s been great to able to see the support that we’ve gotten,” Watson said. “I’m hoping that it stays like this next year, that it’s not just a COVID-19 thing.”
Avid Gardener
Christianne Laing, owner of Avid Gardener, 136 W. Main St., in Cambridge, said she hasn’t sold seeds in years but is hearing from customers that “seed sales have shot off the charts,” and that seed catalogs are back-ordered.
“How could I have known that it would be a good year to sell seeds?” Laing said.
Laing, whose garden center with live plants is now open for the season at the back of her downtown Cambridge shop, said she’s not surprised at the current increased interest in gardening.
“People have been cooped up for so long. This is one way that they can be outside, and engaged,” she said, and to “not be thinking about coronavirus.”
“And you’re connecting with the earth, which I think is healthy,” she said. “There are microbes in the soil that have been shown to be good for depression.”
Laing said she’s seen a definite rise in interest from first-time gardeners and is hopeful that won’t be temporary.
“Maybe this will be a resurgence of ‘back to the earth,’” she said. “Maybe that will be a positive outcome, a reconnection with where our food comes from and growing some of it ourselves.”
Laing said she’s been cautioning customers to wait another week or two to put in most garden plants, due to the potential for frost through mid-May.
“It’s early,” she said. “I would like you to be successful.”
She said she has more patio and container vegetable plants this year, for customers who don’t have large yards. But she said demand is surging, too, from people planning traditional in-ground garden plots.
Laing said patio pots don’t have to be expensive. “They can use an old five-gallon bucket,” she said.
Laing also said she’s seeing more demand for flowering plants, both for in-ground and pots.
People “ need something to brighten their moods,” she said. “They’ve been trapped inside for an eternity.”
Laing said she is limiting the number of customers in the store at one time and asks that no more than one family member shop at once. She said the shop is open mostly normal hours, although she has decided for now to remain closed on Sundays.
Deerfield Greenhouse
Tom Krall, owner of Deerfield Greenhouse on State Highway 73 north of Deerfield, similarly said he’s seen an uptick in business.
Deerfield Greenhouse is family owned and has been in business for 48 years.
Krall said other than staff wearing masks, and more plants outside, “it’s still the same as it’s been over the decades… almost normal.”
He said he has been a spiking interesting in vegetable plants not just for eating this summer, but for canning and preserving in other ways due to customer concerns about food security next fall and winter. Customers, he said, appear worried about potential future coronavirus waves.
Krall also said he’s hearing from customers that, with vacation plans canceled, they plan to spend more time in their backyards this summer. They see gardening as a good way to stay busy and to produce some of their own food, he said.
Krall said Deerfield Greenhouse has upped its varieties of vegetables that can be grown in containers and has more containers for sale than in a typical year.
“We saw this coming,” and were able to get those early from suppliers, Krall said. But he said he is also seeing “a lot of people who still want to plant traditional gardens.”
He said the greenhouse’s customer base is almost exclusively retail, rather than wholesale, and it has been open for normal hours since February.
Krall said Deerfield Greenhouse is limiting the number of customers allowed inside its buildings at once, including its main building where cash registers are located.
But in a normal year much of its nursery stock is outside. Now, even more is being pushed out of the buildings, he said.
“We are putting as much out in the open air as possible,” which is “working out pretty well for the most part,” Krall said.
“I would like to emphasize that we are concerned about our staff’s safety and our customers’ safety,” he said.
He said parking has not been limited and safety measures include sanitizing wagon handles. He encouraged customers to shop during non-peak weekday hours, if possible.
