Deerfield's $2.7 million village hall project advances in split decision

Deerfield will build a new village hall on West Nelson Street at a total estimated cost of $2.7 million.
In a split, 4-3 vote on Monday, May 9, the village board accepted a $2.17 million construction bid from Corporate Contractors, of Beloit. Costs beyond that, bringing the total expected bill to about $2.7 million, include legal fees, site surveying and soil borings and architect’s fees.
Board members Tessa Dunnigton, Arnold Evensen and Tracy Curtis dissented, saying the cost was too high.
“I think it’s too large,” at about 5,400 square feet, Evensen said, and doesn’t include space for the Deerfield Historical Society, nor additional storage that was once envisioned. “I will not vote for this,” Evensen said.
Board members Mike Gullickson, Scott Tebon and Kerri Hewitt, and Village President Greg Frutiger, voted yes.
Fruitger said it’s been under discussion to allow the Deerfield Historical Society to remain in its current space above the existing village hall on North Main Street, and to allow the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce to take over space on the ground floor of that building that’s now occupied by village offices.
Evensen and Dunnington questioned, however, who’s going to pay for that.
“The historical society doesn’t have any money,” Evensen said.
The existing village hall could be torn down and that site redeveloped, Dunnington said, putting it back on the tax rolls. Dunnington also said she felt that the new village hall plans were rushed.
“Now is not the time,” she said.
Curtis said she would have liked to see more consideration given to putting the village hall and Deerfield Public Library together into one building. There has been separate, ongoing discussion about expanding the library, also located on West Nelson Street.
“You would be able to share bathrooms. You would be able to share electric costs. You would be able to share meeting spaces,” Curtis said.
“The village hall is scheduled to be bigger than the library would be and the library is used by tons of citizens every day,” Curtis continued. “You want a huge village hall and a small library. I just don’t understand.”
Tebon noted that a combined village hall and library project was considered in 2018 on the existing library site and deemed not feasible.
Curtis also said the village hall project should have been put to a referendum, giving local taxpayers a direct say. Greg Johnson, of Ehlers, noted however that based on how the village expects to borrow for the village hall construction, a referendum isn’t required by law.
Former Village Board member Gary Wieczorek, who sits on the village’s Municipal Needs Committee that on May 2 recommended hiring Corporate Contractors over other companies whose bids came in as high as $3.1 million, said the new village hall will be built to last 50-60 years and will be large enough to accommodate future community growth.
“We are not building a building just for today,” Wieczorek said.
Levy cap referendum
Dunnington also expressed concern about a potential upcoming November referendum to exceed the village’s state levy cap for general village operating expenses. She said if the village can’t afford to pay its bills it should not be constructing a new village hall.
The village board continued to discuss that potential levy cap referendum on May 9, but did not take any action on it.
The state levy cap, based on how much net new construction has occurred in the previous year, allowed the village to only raise taxes in 2020, 2021 and 2022 between $7,000 and $11,000 over the previous year.
That’s out of a total tax levy in 2022 of $1.25 million.
Johnson said there are state deadlines for setting the referendum, with village board action required this summer.
“We need to keep moving forward,” if it’s to go to voters in November, Johnson said.
In a report to the village board in February, Ehlers Public Financial Advisors said as older debt is paid off in the next couple of years, adding new debt tied to the village hall project won’t raise village taxes.
And when a tax incremental finance district tied to downtown closes in 2026, that will further draw down local taxes, Ehlers’ report said.
Jim Gersich, of Dimension IV design group of Madison, that has been hired as the architect for the village hall project, noted an urgency, saying construction costs rose more than 20 percent nationally and regionally in 2021.
With inflation continuing to rise, “the prediction is it will not get any better. There are a number of reasons that it will cost you more if you don’t move ahead now,” Gersich said.
Frutiger said having a modern village hall is important. He said it’s one consideration for potential new residents and businesses looking to locate in Deerfield. The current village hall, constructed in the 1880s, needs to replaced, he said.
“If you don’t build this now they’ll be in that (existing) village hall 100 years from now,” Frutiger said.
EMS Staffing
The village board also on May 9 voted unanimously to allow the Deer-Grove EMS Commission to draw from its reserves to hire two additional full-time paramedics, with the commitment that the positions would be funded for 2022 and 2023. That brings Deer-Grove’s total number of paramedics up to 10.
EMS Chief Eric Lang said each position costs about $75,000 a year. Because the two hirings are being made mid-year, the cost for both in 2022 will come out to about $75,000, he said.
Lang said the hiring is expected to be internal, drawing from a pool of current casual, part-time Deer-Grove paramedics.
The Cottage Grove town and village boards have already given their approval, paving the way for the hiring to happen immediately, Lang said.