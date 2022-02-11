 Skip to main content

MIlton

Dam project on Lake Koshkonong nears completion

A view of the powerhouse
Buy Now

The Indianford Dam powerhouse as viewed from the County Trunk M/F bridge.

Updates to the Indianford Dam on Lake Koshkonong should benefit boaters in the warmer months and anglers year round, according to the chairman of the Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD).

“Excellent ice fishing is being reported on the lake with 2-12 inches of ice with excellent water clarity,” chairman Alan Sweeney wrote the district’s winter enewsletter sent out Tuesday.

“Precipitation and ground water levels in the water shed are extremely low and water resources are limited. Despite those conditions, RKLD’s dam operator has kept the lake water levels at or slightly above the DNR maximum winter operating order. With winter freeze-up,” he wrote.

Sweeney reported that the Indianford Dam water control project will include the removal in March of a wicket gate and large sections of concrete to improve water flow through the dam powerhouse structure. Reconfiguration of a cleaning boom in front of the powerhouse will better screen large debris.

Sweeney said the district has “struggled with water control that has resulted in property damage and slow-no-wake events during the boating season. This DNR mandated water control project, along with the installation of the six new slide gates, is scheduled to be completed” this winter.

The district is also “looking forward to the completion of the DNR wetland impact study,” Sweeney said. “The completion of this study and the completion of the water control project will open the discussion of increasing the water level orders which has been a subject of discourse for years.”

He said boaters should have noticed more navigation and obstruction buoys on Lake Koshkonong this past season. “RKLD has installed these buoys to increase safety and navigation as well as marking dangers within the lake,” he said. “The Rock County Board is considering amendments to the slow-no-wake ordinance that would affect the location of the SNW buoys location west of the I90/I39 bridge.”

The Rock-Koshkonong Lake District is the largest lake district in the State of Wisconsin, spanning three counties – Rock, Dane and Jefferson.

Formed in 1999 to better manage the resources of the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong, the Rock-Koshkonong Lake District boundary starts at the Indianford Dam on the Rock River, includes Lake Koshkonong and continues north to the Jefferson city limits.

For more information, go to rkld.org.

