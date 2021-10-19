No environmental impact statement required for solar farm, PSC says

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin says its preliminary determination is that a proposed 6,300-acre solar farm west of Cambridge won’t significantly harm people or the environment.
In a letter released Oct. 18, the PSC said as a result, no environmental impact statement needs to be prepared.
The commission is currently reviewing an application from Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, LLC (KSEC) for the construction of a new solar electric generation facility, battery energy storage system (BESS), and associated facilities in the Towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
The Commission said it was sending the tletter to property owners near the proposed solar facilities, including the new substation, as well as individuals who have asked to be placed on its mailing list. It is also being sent to public officials “who may wish to place this notification in a location where it can be viewed by the public.”
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is proposed to be a 300 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) solar electric generation facility and 165 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Towns of Christiana and Deerfield,
The proposed project study area covers approximately 6,384 acres (9.98 square miles) of primarily agricultural land and some grasslands and upland forest, of which approximately 2,400 acres (3.75 square miles) would be disturbed to host the proposed solar facilities, the letter said.
The major components of the project would include PV panels, power conversion units (which include an inverter and transformer), approximately 75 miles of 34.5 kilovolt (kV) underground collector circuits, a collector substation, and a new approximately 0.84-mile 345 kV generator tie line. The solar arrays and substation would be fenced, and the applicant has provided 2,200 acres (3.45 square miles) of alternative solar array sites for evaluation and use if needed.