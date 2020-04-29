The Deerfield School District may not pursue an operating referendum this fall, and has put its Citizens Advisory Committee meetings, an ad-hoc School Board committee studying a possible referendum, on hold.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen told the School Board on April 27 she’s concerned it’s not the right time to pursue a November referendum, given the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Jensen said. “A lot of things have changed over the course of the last five weeks.”
While the School Board didn’t decide to forgo a referendum completely, Jensen called it a “very distinct possibility,” that Deerfield wouldn’t have one in November.
The advisory committee began meeting in February. It was created to evaluate district needs, survey the community and advise the School Board about a possible fall operating referendum.
Jensen said the CAC had a meeting scheduled for April 28, but that has been canceled, and the committee will be on hiatus short-term.
Jensen said Wisconsin schools are facing an uncertain future because of the virus. It’s unclear how much funding schools will receive in the state budget for the 2020-21 school year, Jensen said, or if students will return to school in-person this fall.
“I think it’s important for us to get more information on what’s really going to happen,” Jensen said. “I’m not quite sure if this is the right time or the best time to continue forward with this survey.”
“I’m a little concerned about how it would appear to the community if a survey showed up in your home, to ask you if you were willing to support an operating referendum this November,” she said.
The district currently has an operating referendum, which went into effect in 2016 and sunsets June 30, 2020.
Operating referendums allow school districts to exceed revenue limits and levy additional funds from taxpayers to cover costs.
Deerfield has had several referendums in the past. The school district had a five-year operating referendum that began in 2008, and a four-year operating referendum starting in 2013.
Since 2008, all referendums have allowed the district to exceed the revenue limit by $400,000 per year, for the length of the referendum.
Without a new operating referendum, the district expects a $291,000 budget shortfall in the 2020-2021 school year.
That amount, said Business Manager Doreen Treuden, is based off an estimated 1.36 percent increase in expenditures in 2021.
Jensen said district staff think they can get through the 2020-21 school year financially without an operating referendum.
That would require the tapping into the district’s fund balance, Jensen said, which is doable for one year, though she said she wouldn’t recommend it more than one year in a row.
She added that the district will likely see financial savings from the 2019-20 school year, because school buildings are closed. It expects to see savings on utility, transportation, food and spring sports costs.
It’s likely “we will be under budget this year, simply because there are lots of things not happening,” Jensen said.
Jensen and Treuden will lay out the district’s financial options without an operating referendum at the May 11 Committee of the Whole meeting.
School Board member Sandy Fischer agreed with Jensen’s comments.
“It’s just too much right now for people to take on,” Fisher said. “If you’re telling us you think we could get through a year...we do have our fund balance.”
Board treasurer Nathan Brown expressed concern over fluctuating tax rates, saying it would be “good to see the tax levy stable.”
“You still have the ability to do that as a board without the referendum,” Jensen said.
If the district does decide to hold a referendum in November, they would need to approve the referendum question in August, which means holding a survey soon Jensen said.Things “might be clearer with a little bit more time… simply because new information is coming out constantly,” Jensen said. “Until we can figure out what that is, I don’t want the CAC to be meeting in vain.”
School Board president Jim Haak gave the directive to district staff to table the CAC meetings temporarily. As an ad-hoc committee of the School Board, Haak has the authority to direct the committee about its meetings and actions, Jensen said.
The CAC had started a survey to send to district residents. Jensen hopes to circle back to that this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.