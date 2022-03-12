Deerfield Village Board candidates debate village hall, library, growth FOR PRINT

Deerfield Village Board candidates shared their views, during a virtual forum, on issues ranging from a proposed new village hall to expansion of the public library, to Deer-Grove EMS coverage, downtown redevelopment and south-side growth.
The virtual forum was hosted by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent on March 1. Due to COVID-19, it was privately recorded with just the newspaper’s managing editor and candidates in attendance.
The forum can be viewed in its entirety here on the newspaper's website.
This was the second year the newspaper’s candidate forums were virtual. They were in-person events in 2019 and 2020.
Candidates
Five people are running for three seats on the village board. Candidates include incumbents Arnold Evensen, David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek and challengers Tracy Curtis and Kerri Hewitt.
The election is April 5.
Evensen has lived in Deerfield since 1971 and has served for many years on the village board, including 12 years as past village president. He has also served on the Deerfield Community Center board. He is a retired IT manager for the state of Wisconsin
Wilkinson is a longtime village resident who has served 3 terms on the village board and long been involved in many other ways in the Deerfield community.
Wieczorek has lived in Deerfield for eight years, after serving as a paramedic in Chicago for 17 years and working in state and local government for 48 years. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.
Curtis has lived in Deerfield for 15 years and has school-aged children. She has served as Deerfield PTO president and as secretary of the Deerfield Library Board. She has worked for 20 years for American Family Insurance.
Hewitt has lived in Deerfield since 1986. Her community involvement has included coaching youth athletics. She works for UW-Health.
New village hall and expanded library
Wilson said he’s “definitely in support,” of building a new village hall on West Nelson Street at an estimated cost of $2.3 million. It would replace the current village hall on Main Street, in use since the late 1800s.
Wilson said he also backs the expansion of the Deerfield Public Library on West Nelson Street, “but to what extent I’m not sure at this time." He said there are still “too many unanswered questions,” about that project, that recent estimates say could cost about $3 million. The village has tentatively been asked to contribute $2.1 million of that.
Wieczorek said he supports building a new village hall, a project he said is “long overdue.” He pointed to the inability during the COVID-19 pandemic to hold public meetings at the current village hall due to limited space, and technology limitations that make virtual meetings hard to hold there. He said it “does not represent the village well to outsiders" looking to live in or open a business in Deerfield.
Wieczorek further said he supports expanding the library but “not at the current level” being recommended.
“The library needs additional space and enhancements,” but he said a proposal presented last fall to gut the current structure is excessive. Wieczorek also said nearby towns and Cottage Grove, that doesn’t have a library, should contribute toward the cost. Village residents only make up 55 percent of library users, he pointed out.
Curtis said she’s opposed to the $2.3 million village hall plan for just "2 full-time employees."
“I do think we need a new village hall but I think there are other options out there that don’t cost as much,” she said.
Curtis said she believes a better option would be to remodel the current library as a village hall, and to build a new library. Putting both the library and village offices in one large building might also be a good alternative, she said.
Curtis said she’s been frustrated by the current village board’s reluctance to consider more options. “They have their own ideas already set in place,” she said. And she said costly projects like these should only proceed with local taxpayer approval in a referendum. No referendum is currently planned for either the library expansion or new village hall.
“I would not be comfortable spending $2 million – or $5 million – without being sure our community wants this,” Curtis said.
Hewitt said she was initially concerned about the village hall price tag but came away from a community meeting in January in support of it, after talking with village board members and an architect.
“At the end of the day, when I looked at that project, I felt it was pretty simple, pretty basic, there was nothing extravagant about it,” she said. Village officials seem to be “doing their job, as far as being frugal,” she said.
Hewitt said, meanwhile, that the library could use more space but said she needs more information on the cost and other details before saying for sure she backs that project.
Evensen, meanwhile, said he does not support village hall plan that has been proposed. He called it “overkill,” with expensive amenities like heated sidewalks and large offices. “A village hall is needed, I agree with that, but not at $2.3 million,” he said.
Evensen said the village would be better off using its upcoming expanded borrowing capacity, as older debt is paid off, to make improvements as part of a downtown tax incremental finance district. Those could include fixing streets, upgrading the village sewer plant and expanding the public works building, he said.
Evensen said he does support expanding the library as proposed. He called a $2.1 million village contribution for that project, in tandem with private fundraising and other sources of funds, "very fair."
Growth and development
Wieczorek said downtown revitalization needs to remain a priority, including ensuring that Main Street building facades are maintained to “proper standards.”
He said he sees a future need to hire a part-time community development director. Among the current village staff “we don’t really have anyone with expertise in that,” Wieczorek said.
He said future development makes sense on the south side along State Highway 73 and said that would be the best area for a grocery store, if one was ever to return to Deerfield. He stressed the need for "orderly" growth and said Deerfield needs to keep a close eye on a planned Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. It could impact Deerfield in many ways, particular putting more pressure on Deer-Grove EMS, he said.
“I think we’re at a crossroads, with a lot of things going on right now,” he said.
Finally, Wieczorek said he’d “very much like to see better parks in Deerfield."
Curtis said filling empty Main Street storefronts needs to be a priority. “There are some pretty big holes that need to be filled,” there, she said.
She said she supports south-side development stretching toward U.S. Highway 12-18, that captures highway traffic. And she agreed that the Amazon facility in Cottage Grove will affect Deerfield. Its employees “will need housing. We are a stone’s throw away,” she said.
Hewitt agreed that the Amazon project may spur new housing in Deerfield and said she’d like to see more business growth. “I definitely would like to see a grocery store come back to Deerfield, and some more food options,” she said.
Evensen said senior and worker housing need to be carefully planned for, in tandem with business development. He also said the village needs to plan for its next business park on the south side, offering “shovel-ready,” sites for firms interested in coming to Deerfield.
Evensen also said the village needs to expand “in a reasonably slow pattern of growth” and said he’s committed to upgrading village parks “so everyone can enjoy them.”
Wilson agreed that a new south-side business park should be a priority. The current business park on the north side is full, he said. More senior housing and continued downtown improvements are key, he said. And he said while “everybody talks about a grocery store,” he'd support a small, broader merchandiser like Dollar General. “Something like that would be a great help,” he said.
Deer-Grove EMS
Curtis acknowledged she’s “not an expert,” on issues currently facing Deer-Grove EMS, including whether to hire more full-time paramedics and how to divvy up the time ambulances are stationed in Cottage Grove and Deerfield. “I would want everyone to have quick access to emergency services… even if it’s going to cost a little bit more,” she said.
Hewitt said she would need more to see ambulance run data and learn more about how Deer-Grove EMS operates, including seeing what’s in a newly completed staffing study, before saying which future directions the department should go.
Evensen said Deer-Grove EMS “needs to meet with Amazon in the very near future,” to begin to understand how that project will affect it and “to ask them for funding." He said he expects a future increase in accidents along I-94 due to Amazon-related traffic, that Deer-Grove ambulances will have to respond to.
He added that with the region’s population continuing to balloon, it's time for the state of Wisconsin to step in to help plan for future emergency services “at a higher regional level.”
Wilson agreed it's time for the state of Wisconsin to step in to help direct the future of regional emergency services. And he said Deerfield “needs to push for” an ambulance being stationed in the village around-the-clock, seven days a week. There’s now an ambulance stationed in Deerfield 12 hours a day, seven days a week; at other times an ambulance must come from Cottage Grove.
Wieczorek said he supported conducting the staffing study and said an idea being considered, to station ambulances more of the time in Cottage Grove, would be a disservice to Deerfield. “If you’re having a heart attack at 3 in the morning you don’t want to wait 15 minutes for an ambulance to come from Cottage Grove,” he said.
Wieczorek also said the Deer-Grove EMS Commission did the right thing in increasing the number of part-time paramedic hours this year until longer-term staffing decisions can be made. And he said Deer-Grove needs to continue talking with other area EMS departments about potential consolidation.
Other information
Evensen, Wieczorek, Curtis and Hewitt also responded in writing to additional questions from the newspaper, about themselves, about living in Deerfield and about their views on local issues. Those answers can be found on the newspaper's website.