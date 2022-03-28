The triangle and other memories of Rockdale childhood

Rockdale is pretty quiet right now, as reported by the village president, but it wasn’t always that way.
Not too long ago, the place was humming with two grocery stores, a barber shop, a bottled gas service, a tobacco warehouse, a barn whitewashing business, a beekeeper, a feed mill, a restaurant, an auto repair shop, an auto body shop, a plumber, one active farm, a heating contractor, a painter, a small tavern, a church, and its own school.
Plus loads of kids with all sorts of clever ways to keep themselves entertained. And not just the usual pickup baseball, football, tag, and take-em-down-and-forget-em (for the uninitiated: knock someone down and move on to the next).
The grass-covered “Triangle” in the center of town, where the landscaped boulevard now stands, attracted quite a bunch of kids with nothing better to do. The tall, slim stone monument, situated on a low, raised area supported by a concrete curb, was a great place to gather with candy, ice cream bars, pop, and what-have-you from the stores.
Legend has it that one kid, not taller than the five-foot monument, climbed up and balanced on top, with not quite enough footing for two tennis shoes.
For added excitement, the “Rockdale 22” was a bike race around the Triangle, with 22 laps making a mile, and cars veering out of the way. Bicycle crashes were few, usually.
One night a game of fake tug-of-war had one team on the Triangle and one by the mill, pretending to tug an imaginary rope when cars came through. It was all good fun until a carload of teenagers screeched to a halt and doors flew open. Lacking an exit strategy, kids scrambled in all directions, until an older boy led them down a darker street and around the back of the brick building next to the store. Knowing that a hole about five feet wide and more than a foot deep awaited them, in deep shadow, he leaped over and hollered “watch out for the hole,” just in time to hear the thumps, grunts, and cries of the others piling in.
Doubled over with laughter and running, the leader crashed into cases of empty pop bottles, neatly stacked in a row behind the store, flew through the air, and tackled two burn barrels.
Legend grows dim at that point, but no trips to the doctor were reported, so life must have gone on as before.
These days, all that remains are the memories. Plus an auto body shop, the tavern, the church and a few newcomers, including a locksmith, a metal fabricator, kids playing basketball behind the church, and apartments where businesses once flourished.
And the kids are safe, just as they were back then.