Cambridge 2021 Year in Review

As 2021 got underway, the Cambridge area was absorbed in discussions about the expansion of its fire and EMS station, and the future of the fire and EMS departments housed there. More information emerged, meanwhile, about a proposed solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana. Cambridge school district students continued to return to buildings after months of at-home learning. And the school district said good-bye to retiring Superintendent Bernie Nikolay while welcoming new Superintendent Marggie Banker. Here’s what made the news in the Cambridge area through June 30. We’ll finish up our review of the year next week.
Jan. 7
Invenergy, LLC says it expects early in 2021 to apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, for a proposed solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
Jan. 14
Cottage Grove-based Forward Pharmacy, that has locations in Cambridge and Deerfield, is now giving out COVID-19 vaccines and offering free tests in Deerfield… members of the Cambridge Area EMS are being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Jan. 21
The Cambridge Village Board sets two questions on the April 6 ballot, one for the expansion of the fire and EMS station and a second to exceed the state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity to cover emergency services and other operating expenses…
Jan. 28
Cambridge middle and high school students return to school buildings for in-person learning, after 10 months of virtual classes due to COVID-19. Elementary students have already been learning in person…in an hours-long virtual meeting, scores of local residents share their views on proposed solar farm with the Christiana town board and a Chicago energy firm… the Christiana town board votes to make its fire and EMS station expansion referendum binding… friends of Bernadine Christianson gather outside Home Again Assisted living on her 102nd birthday, unable to go inside due to COVID-19.
Feb. 4
Full-time health room aide Lesli Rumpf is responsible for COVID-19 contact tracing in the Cambridge schools… a Dane County committee delays granting a conditional use permit to a proposed quarry near Utica after neighbors speak out against it… the village of Cambridge reinstates its economic development committee and creates an ad hoc committee to respond to a proposed solar farm just beyond its western border… Dusty Rogers, owner of Details Boutique at Galleria 214 in Cambridge, will soon open Revive Salt Room and Sauna. Amanda Reed Skin Care will also have space there.
Feb. 11
The Cambridge Plan Commission raises concerns about a proposed auto salvage and recycling business in the neighboring town of Christiana… Dane County loosens its gathering restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline… three years after its creation, Cambridge’s project-based charter school, Koshkonong Trails, is up for a contract renewal.. Cambridge school children and local seniors will participate in Computer Buddies, a virtual pen pal program run by RSVP of Dane County.
Feb. 18
The Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission releases what it says are the final taxpayer impact figures for a proposed fire and EMS station expansion.
Feb. 25
Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater won’t stage its summer musicals due to COVID-19… Cambridge’s Energy Subcommittee recommends the village spend up to $5,000 for legal guidance as it responds to a proposed nearby solar farm…. Cambridge-area taxpayers can now visit a variety of local websites for information on upcoming fire and EMS station expansion referendums, including sites maintained by the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and Cambridge Area EMS and the site of a new group, Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station… Cambridge High School senior Randi Stockwell is named a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist… more than 30 dippers submitted videos as the annual Dip for Dozer fundraiser went virtual.
March 4
Mandi and Tony Buonincontro are remaking a historic downtown Cambridge building into a 6-room boutique hotel… the Cambridge Community Library has reopened for computer users and are allowing users in to the building to browse a small selection of material put out by librarians. Librarians will retriever other materials from the stacks at request… Respondents of a Cambridge School District survey say they would most value communication skills, high expectations and relationship building in a new superintendent who would replace retiring Bernie Nikolay… the town of Christiana’s plan commission backs both the rezoning of a site for an auto salvage yard and the granting of a conditional use permit for proposed quarry near Utica.
March 11
Cambridge High School’s Academic Decathlon team place third at state… independent Mary Ann Nicholson challenges Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in the April 6 election… a Chicago firm offers more details on it plans and timeline for a proposed solar farm west of Cambridge… area municipalities are backing the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association’s effort to have clerks and poll workers vaccinated before the April 6 election.
March 18
Cambridge-area voters have two weeks left to wrap their heads around the complexities and implications of 5 simultaneous area referendums to expand their fire and EMS station. Two villages – Rockdale and Cambridge – and three towns – Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills – have questions on the April 6 ballot to fund their portions of the $6.5 million cost.. Dancing Goat Distillery opens its first rickhouse east of State Highway 134, for distilling spirits… town of Christiana resident Jeremy Knudson registers as a write-in against incumbent supervisor Jim Lowrey… for the second year in a row, graduation requirements are being altered for Cambridge High School seniors, including exit interviews being optional.
March 25
Margaret Banker, Shannon Kilton and Peter Wilson are the three finalists to replace retiring Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay… Cambridge Village Boad member Kris Breunig confirms he’s a member of a group disseminating information about an upcoming fire and EMS station referendum. Breunig says other group members aren’t coming forward due to potential retribution… the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department offers station tours in advance of the April referendums… Anna Evenson, of Cambridge, is the 2021 Wisconsin Honey Queen… Greg Klug, the longtime owner of Major Wisconsin Auctions & Estate Services, opens Creekside Art, Antiques & Treasurers in downtown Cambridge.
April 1
Cambridge Community Activities Program summer recreation programs are on in 2021, after being canceled in 2020, with a mostly normal season planned… Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee approves a conditional use permit for a quarry near Utica… Christiana and Oakland town residents will have the final say at annual electors’ meetings later in April on whether to fund a fire and EMS station expansion… Dan Korth has come forward as a second member of citizens’ group that has raised questions about the upcoming Cambridge fire and EMS station referendum… Cambridge expects to hold in-person summer school in 2021….write-in candidate Jen Brown creates a race for Cambridge school board against incumbent Jim Womble and challenger Jay Fisher.
April 8
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds a socially distanced egg hunt at Ripley Park.
April 15
Referendums to fund the expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station fail in Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana, and pass in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills, casting the proposed $6.5 million project in doubt… for the second year, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department cancels its Memorial Day Breakfast… Cambridge cancels Prom due to COVID-19… local school board and municipal board seats shuffle after April 6 elections.
April 22
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, files a certificate of public convenience and necessity with the Public Service Commisison of Wisconsin, for a 6,300 proposed solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield… a recount flips the results of an April 6 referendum, allowing the village to now exceed its state levy cap by $95,000 a year to fund emergency services and general expenses into the future… Margaret Banker is chosen as the Cambridge School District’s next superintendent… in a survey, Cambridge seniors say they’d like better access to meal and transportation programs, a directory of services and a dedicated senior center… for the second year, Cambridge’s Memorial Day Parade is canceled. A remembrance ceremony will go on in Veterans’ Park… the Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour is on in early May after being canceled in 2020…the Cambridge School board votes to spend some of its COVID-19 relief funding to add a school psychologist, a special education teacher and a middle school vocal music teacher… the Cambridge Village Board will retain an attorney to help formulate its stance on a proposed solar farm.
April 29
Dane County creates a Broadband Task Force that will meet for the next year to explore how to best use available funding to expand broadband access… Spencer Davis, Stone Farruggio, Caleb Kendall, Oliver Kozler, Erika Lund, Ryan Lund, Jack Nikolay, Mia Pollasky, Randi Stockwell and Spencer Windorski are Cambridge High School’s Top 10 Academic Seniors for 2021… a new bike path stretching northward from Cambridge toward the Glacial Drumlin State Trail will be named after village native and 2017 Wisconsin Bicycling Hall of Fame inductee Phil Van Valkenberg… the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s fifth-annual Cambridge art show will be held virtually on May 1… the Cambridge School Board says it’s concerned about new maps that show a proposed solar farm coming within a few hundred feet of Cambridge Elementary School.
May 6
Three utility companies – Wisconsin Electric Power Company, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and Madison Gas and Electric Company – say in a filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that they’re interested in ultimately buying the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center… Kristin Aasen-Gowan, a social worker with the Cambridge School District and Cambridge Area Resource Team, joins in a conversation about how Madison and Dane County can better serve homeless people who are “doubled up,” living with friends and family… Cambridge High School musicians are preparing for a seniors-only virtual musical, as CHS band and choir students continue to gather in limited ways since returning to in-person school… Dane County again loosens COVID-19 gathering and business restrictions… Lianna Spencer is the Lake Ripley Management District’s new lake manager… a newly formed Building Review Committee will steer the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission’s next steps followed failed April referendums to expand the fire and EMS station.
May 13
The Cambridge Area EMS is now a fully-licensed paramedic service… Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig questions why the first meeting of a new committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station is closed to the public…local school districts and municipalities anticipate coming COVID-19 aid.
May 20
Representatives from the village of Cambridge, towns of Deerfield and Christiana and Cambridge School Board join the Chicago developer of a proposed solar farm and more than 50 area residents at a more than 4-hour-long community meeting to talk about the plan’s potential impacts… a committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station will holds its next meeting in open session after the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent files an open meetings complaint with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office… Public Health Madison & Dane County will allow all COVID-19 orders to sunset on June 2… Ripley Park will open the season with changes to help with rainwater retention, and a new playground… for the rest of May, Cambridge property owners will get a pass if they don’t mow their lawns under a village board proclamation… During EMS Week, Father David Timmeman of St. Pius X Catholic Church publicly thanks the Cambridge EMS for its response when he went into cardiac arrest during a mass in December… Koshkonong Trails Charter School will add a third teacher in the fall… Beginning May 19, Cambridge students will no longer be required to wear masks outside.
May 27
In an annual effort, a local paddling group and the Jefferson County Parks Department team up to clear logs and other natural debris from Koshkonong Creek for the coming recreation season… a committee charged with reviewing fire and EMS station expansion plans weighed what could be trimmed from the $6.5 million price tag… Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Associate Editor Madeline Westberg is named managing editor of the Monona-Cottage Grove Herald Independent and McFarland Thistle.
June 3
A historic beer cave is re-rising in Cam-Rock County Park primarily through the efforts of volunteer Richard Moen…Cambridge village meetings will remain virtual for now… the town of Christiana want to sell to the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission the site of a Pizza Pit restaurtant that it bought in 2019, that the Cambridge fire and EMS station is proposed to expand onto.
June 10
Cambridge High School’s Class of 2021 holds graduation outside. Randi Stockwell is valedictorian and Oliver Kozler is salutorian. And retiring Superintendent Bernie Nikolay is honored… The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent has filed its second complaint of the spring with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, alleging Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission open meetings violations.
June 17
Dane County denies a rezoning request that would allow an auto recycling center and salvage yard near U.S. Highway 12-18 in the town of Christiana… The Cambridge Arts Council cancels the 2021 Midwest Fire Fest…Cambridge village meetings resume in-person.
June 24
A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station weighs what its mission is… the Cambridge School District will interview in the state review of a proposed solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.