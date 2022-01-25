hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge boys basketball defeats Monticello By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge boys basketball team used a 43-point second-half surge to get past Monticello (8-8, 7-0) with a 71-43 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 25.Junior guard Nick Buckman and freshman guard Matt Buckman each had a game-high 14 points. Senior guard Trey Colts added 13 points for Cambridge (7-7,1-2), hitting two 3-pointers.Cambridge 71, Monticello 43Monticello 23 20 — 43Cambridge 28 43 —71Monticello (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Ryler 5 2-3 13, Guenther 4 0-0 9, Bauman 2 0-1 5, Ryan 2 1-2 5, Culberson 1 2-2 4, Indergand 1 0-0 2, Ace 0 2-2 2, Schwartzlow 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-10 46.Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — N. Buckman 6 2-2 14, M. Buckman 11 1-1 14, Colts 5 1-3 13, Heth 4 0-0 9, Schroeder 3 2-2 8, Schuchart 3 2-2 8 Horton 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 8-10 71.Three pointers — Cambridge 5 (Colts 2, Heth, Horton, M. Buckman), Monticello 4 (Guenther, Bauman, Ryler, Indergand).Total fouls — Monticello 14, Cambridge 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you