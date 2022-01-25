 Skip to main content

hot
CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL

Cambridge boys basketball defeats Monticello

The Cambridge boys basketball team used a 43-point second-half surge to get past Monticello (8-8, 7-0) with a 71-43 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Junior guard Nick Buckman and freshman guard Matt Buckman each had a game-high 14 points. Senior guard Trey Colts added 13 points for Cambridge (7-7,1-2), hitting two 3-pointers.

Cambridge 71, Monticello 43

Monticello 23 20 — 43

Cambridge 28 43 —71

Monticello (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Ryler 5 2-3 13, Guenther 4 0-0 9, Bauman 2 0-1 5, Ryan 2 1-2 5, Culberson 1 2-2 4, Indergand 1 0-0 2, Ace 0 2-2 2, Schwartzlow 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-10 46.

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — N. Buckman 6 2-2 14, M. Buckman 11 1-1 14, Colts 5 1-3 13, Heth 4 0-0 9, Schroeder 3 2-2 8, Schuchart 3 2-2 8 Horton 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 8-10 71.

Three pointers — Cambridge 5 (Colts 2, Heth, Horton, M. Buckman), Monticello 4 (Guenther, Bauman, Ryler, Indergand).

Total fouls — Monticello 14, Cambridge 10.

