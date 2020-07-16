Perhaps Cooper Harrison is playing the right type of sport when you consider what he is studying.
The former Cambridge athlete is majoring in industrial engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and playing on its men’s golf team. He believes golf and engineering have some similarities.
“As an engineer, you are always trying to find the problem and fix it. In golf, if you are having a problem, it can be tough to figure out what it is. You need to figure out the problem and solve it,” said Harrison, who graduated from Cambridge in 2018.
While Harrison admitted there are some aspects of his golf game that need improvement, he showed some promise during the fall 2019 season. At the Culver’s Edgewood Fall Classic in Janesville, he fired a first-round 91 before coming back the next day to shoot an 81 and finished with a two-day total of 172. At the MSOE Invite at Lake Geneva, Harrison had rounds of 83 and 82 to finish with a 165.
Things were looking up for the sophomore heading into the 2020 spring season. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the golf schedule. It was a disappointment to Harrison and his teammates.
“Coming into the spring, I was showing improvement in my game. I know all the guys on the team were upset,” he said. “I played well last fall, and I’m hoping to carry that through to next fall.”
Harrison broke into golf as a sophomore at Cambridge on the junior varsity squad. After lowering his scores, he earned a place on varsity as a junior and senior.
As a senior in 2018, Harrison shot an 89 and finished in a three-way tie for 12th place as the Blue Jays finished second in the WIAA Division 3 regionals at North Prairie and qualified for the sectional round in New Glarus. Harrison shot lower the following week at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club with an 86, but Cambridge didn’t finish among the top two teams to qualify for state. The Blue Jays ended in a third-place tie with Argyle/Pecatonica with 340 team strokes, four more than second place New Glarus.
Travis Galston was the Blue Jays’ head coach in 2018, and Harrison credits him with improving his game.
“He was a very good coach. At practice, he would monitor our swings and helped with little things,” Harrison said. “He challenged us to hit better shots.”
Harrison said he has enjoyed his time at MSOE and has made a lot of friends. The team’s head coach Joe Meloy, who started the school’s golf program in 1976, has also been helpful.
“I’ve been hitting my irons very well. I feel like I know exactly where (my shots) will go. I’ve been finding the fairway off the tee very well, and I’ve gotten better at escaping from trouble,” Harrison said.
Yet, he said his short game still needs some work and he hopes to gain more distance off the tee.
“I don’t hit it short, but there are still some guys that are hitting it further and that’s putting me behind from where I could be at,” said Harrison, who been lifting weights to increase his strength.
While golf parallels the problem-solving skills Harrison learns in the classroom, he said it is also an excellent way for him to forget about the pressures of his schoolwork.
“It’s nice to be able to compete, but I can head out any day of the week, step away from things and just play golf,” he said
