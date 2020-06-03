The families of local high school seniors are holding impromptu parades on the day that would have been their in-person graduations.
Seniors in both Cambridge and Deerfield will parade through their communities on June 7, in events that are being organized on social media.
The parades are not sponsored by the Cambridge or Deerfield school districts.
“They’ve worked hard, so let’s cheer them on through the streets of Cambridge,” said a social media post organizing the Cambridge event.
Both school districts have canceled in-person June 7 graduation because of the coronavirus.
Deerfield High School will hold a virtual recognition event for seniors on June 7 and is planning an in-person ceremony on July 26.
Cambridge High School is holding a virtual graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. June 7, with student and administrator speeches, music and reading graduates names and displaying their photos. Cambridge is also hoping to hold an in-person graduation on Aug. 9.
The parade for Deerfield seniors begins at 7 p.m. at the DHS parking lot, 300 Simonson Blvd. Cars will proceed down South Frontage Road, Washburn Road, Meadow Trace, West Quarry Street, South Prairie Street, Liberty Street, Savannah Parkway and West Nelson Street, and wrap at the Fireman’s Park shelter on Park Road.
Cambridge seniors will parade through the village at 12 p.m. on June 7, before their virtual ceremony. Their parade will start at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12. It will proceed down U.S. Highway 12, turn right onto U.S. Highway 18, turn right on Simonson Street, and then left on Blue Jay Way. It will continue on Park Road back to the bowling alley.
Streets in both communities will not be blocked off, so participants are asked to follow all traffic rules. Seniors will wear caps and gowns and spectators are encouraged to don spiritwear.
