Mobile COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics coming up in Cambridge, Utica

Public Health Madison & Dane County is bringing its drop-in mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to a three local community events in coming weeks.
The events include the dedication and groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 1 for the Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail in Cambridge; Utica Fest Aug. 6-7 In Utica; and the Cambridge Arts Council’s final Summer Concert of the season on Friday, Aug. 13, at Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge.
Specific details on each mobile clinic are below.
Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail groundbreaking
First does of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be given out from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, during the groundbreaking celebration for the Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail. The shots are free. The follow-up, second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines must be separately scheduled at one of Dane County’s many vaccination sites. Visit publichealthmdc.com/vax to see those options.
Utica Fest
First does of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be given out from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. First and second doses will be given out from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Utica Park, 1390 County Road B, Cambridge, during Utica Fest. The shots are free. For those who receive a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at Utica Fest, a follow-up second dose must be separately scheduled at one of Dane County’s many vaccination sites. Visit publichealthmdc.com/vax to see those options.
Cambridge Summer Concert
First does of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be given out from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Veteran’s Park, at the corner of Spring Street and Main Street in downtown Cambridge, during the Cambridge Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series. The shots are free. The follow-up, second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines must be separately scheduled at one of Dane County’s many vaccination sites. Visit publichealthmdc.com/vax to see those options.