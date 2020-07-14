Maxwell Street Days
The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce will not be holding an organized Maxwell Street Days event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The president of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, Karen Anderson, said the chamber will also not be organizing community-wide garage sales this year.
Several local businesses are having their own sidewalk sales, independently of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce. They will be offering outdoor shopping opportunities, and promotions, on July 31 and Aug. 1.
Businesses that are holding sales include Details Boutique, Little Joys Childrens Boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery, Avid Gardener, Cambridge Market Cafe and Rowe Pottery Works. Many sales can be found on Main Street, during business hours both days.
