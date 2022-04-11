I am writing to express my utter shock, disappointment and anger about the decision the PSC made regarding Koshkonong Solar in Cambridge. Their blatant contempt for the public, whom they are charged to serve, was on full display last week.
Wisconsin still has no solar siting regulations. Rules need to be in place to protect landowners and communities. The PSC said that they will not step in and make those decisions for Wisconsin - even though they have the power to do so. They said that they rely entirely on the merchant developers to determine what is in the best interests of rural communities and property owners. Not the public, or the communities impacted, but the developers.
For them to quite literally slap my community across the face, belittle us as “complainers” and “NIMBYs” is a disgrace to your administration and the state of Wisconsin. You should be as appalled as I am.
The commissioners feigned no attempt to moderate or balance public and utility interests. No matter how much counter-evidence my community put before the commissioners, using the applicant's own statements and the commission's own studies, our public interests were never given due process, or equal consideration. The PSC simply could not review anything but the utility -provided facts. Commissioner Nowak literally read from Invenergy’s brief and claimed I did nothing to disprove what they said, which was a lie.
Commissioner Valcq went so far to say that rural Wisconsin needs to just get used to it because these solar projects are getting larger and they need to just “deal with it” because the PSC needs to meet their carbon neutral goals. The message to Rural Wisconsin from the PSC is that every acre of Wisconsin’s farmland is now open for solar production and there isn’t anything or anyone who will stop them.
According to the decision and admonishment rendered, If a municipality asks for the footprint to be moved away from their border the PSC will decry them as a NIMBY. If a school district asks for a dangerous battery storage system to be moved farther away from a schoolthe PSC will say they are complainers and a NIMBY. If an impacted landowner asks that the project be setback away from their property line rather than the siding of their house, they don’t have concerns, they are complaining and they are NIMBYs.
Your inability to take action to save rural Wisconsin by requesting the PSC and the Legislature put siting rules in place is going to result in the creation of tens of thousands of acres of brownfields left behind by these solar plants.
The merchant developers are salivating. Wisconsin is without a doubt now the number one target for utility scale solar development because the PSC has said they will not limit the projects nor will they deny them.
I will be surrounded by a fence on my property line on three sides with solar panels just feet from my property. This will significantly reduce my property value and means my property taxes will equally diminish - thus impacting the financial stability of my public school district.
My thriving community will now be a large-scale utility district, wholly owned and operated by utilities.
My community deserves a public apology from you and the PSC commissioners. If any other agency heads spoke to the public in that way, they would be fired.
The fate of rural Wisconsin is now solely in the hands of the PSC, for-profit merchant developers and for-profit utilities.
- Tara Vasby, town of Christiana