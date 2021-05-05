U.S. News names Deerfield top high school

Deerfield High School has been named to the top 17 percent of schools in the country by the U.S. News & World Report.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen announced at a May 3 Committee of the Whole meeting the school had earned nationwide recognition.
Deerfield High School ranked 3,117 out of 17,857 public schools across the country, Jensen said, which is in the top 17 percent.
DHS also ranked 90 out of 540 high schools in Wisconsin, also in the top 17 percent, Jensen said. And it ranked in the top third of high schools in the Madison metropolitan area, 16th of 49.
U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of the best high schools in the country every year. It bases the rankings on advanced placement class offerings, student success rates in those classes, graduation rates, attendance, and other criteria.
Deerfield was selected for its performance in the 2018-19 school year.
Jensen called it a “neat accomplishment for us.”
“We are very, very proud,” Jensen said. It’s “a really nice designation for a school our size.”
Jensen added that AP classes and college readiness aren’t the only ways to measure success for a district, but that it’s nice to be recognized for the DHS’s performance as a school.
“When we keep our eye on the ball for kids, it’s ‘how do we help them get to the next place of wherever they’d like to be?’” Jensen said.
Athletics
In other matters, Deerfield school administrators on May 3 reviewed the mask requirements for spectators and athletes at spring home sporting events.
Athletic Director Matt Polzin said spectators will be asked to wear masks at home track meets, and at any events happening in the John Polzin stadium because the stands are close together and hard to distance in.
At baseball and softball games, Polzin said spectators will be required to wear masks if they can’t socially distance from other fans. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and sit farther apart.
Jensen added that any Deerfield student at a high school sporting event, including students attending games as spectators, are required to wear masks. Student athletes are required to wear masks when they are not actively competing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.