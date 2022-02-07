 Skip to main content

DEERFIELD WRESTLING

Hayden Frazer wins Trailways Conference tournament at 113, Deerfield ninth as a team

  • Updated

Deerfield sophomore Hayden Frazer won the 113 weight bracket at the Trailways Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Demons wrestling team took ninth.

Frazer scored a pinfall (1:44) over Connor Gerstner of Johnson Creek to advance. In the first-place match, Frazer pinned (2:00) Dominic Wenninger of Horicon.

Freshman Bryce Eickhoff finished third at 138, scoring a pinfall (3:57) over Garrett Clark of Dodgeland. Eickhoff was pinned (1:54) by Gavin Campnell of Markesan, moving Eickhoff to the consolation bracket. Scoring a pinfall (1:01) over Jayden Anderson of Parkview, Eickhoff then pinned (4:30) Ethan Johnson of Horicon to claim the third-place match.

Freshman Evan Grosvold finished fifth at 106, losing an 8-4 decision to William Mattert of Johnson Creek. In the consolation bracket, Grosvold was pinned (0:53) by Oliver Griepentro of Pardeeville to finish fifth.

Junior Hunter Milanowski competed at 160, losing by pinfall (0:33) to Hunter Hilke of Princeton/Green Lake. Milanowski lost a 22-13 major decision to Eyob Smith of Pardeeville in the consolation bracket.

Team scores: Horicon 192, Markesan 192, Parkview 124, Princeton/Green Lake 93, Johnson Creek 79, Pardeeville 77.5, Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph 74.5, Dodgeland 51, Deerfield 47, Palmyra-Eagle 22, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 21.5, Hustisford 20.5, Oakfield 16.

