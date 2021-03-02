Village of Cambridge delays hiring an attorney for solar project

The Cambridge Village Board has put off for now hiring an attorney to help guide its response to a solar farm proposed at its western gateway.
Invenergy, LLC of Chicago is proposing to locate its 375-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield. The project is envisioned to be built on up to 2,600 acres, with a total project area of 11,900 acres just west of Cambridge.
In January, the village board created an energy subcommittee to study Cambridge’s response to the proposal.
The committee on Feb. 18 recommended that the village spend up to $5,000 to hire legal counsel.
Invenergy expects this spring to apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, kicking off a year-long state review process. A certificate of public convenience and necessity is required in Wisconsin for facilities that generate 100 megawatts of electricity or more.
Village board member Wyatt Rose, who chairs the energy subcommittee, told the village board on Feb. 23 that Cambridge’s first step toward participating in that state review process is submitting a letter of intent to the PSC. The PSC process is expected to kick off by April.
The subcommittee hasn’t officially recommended that the village intervene in the process or submit such a letter. Rose said it could benefit from some legal direction.
“(We) don’t necessarily have enough information or have the time to understand all the implications here,” Rose said. As a municipality that is adjacent to, and not part of, the project, what powers do we have as a village?”
Rose added that an attorney could help craft the letter of intent.
Other village board members said the process of hiring a lawyer should be deliberate, to ensure a good match. They cautioned against moving too fast.
“The committee should take a little time here,” said board member Ted Kumbier.
“Before I agree to the money, I want to get the right person,” agreed board member Carla Galler. Galler said the right attorney would understand both the environmental and civic impacts.
Some village board members suggested reaching out to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities for advice on hiring an attorney, and looking at letters of intent from other villages as potential templates.
“It sounds like there are some things we can do to move forward that don’t involve tax dollars,” Galler said.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said legal advice could become important later in the process.
The board is “not going to commit dollars at this moment,” said Village President Mark McNally. However, “that could change in two weeks,” he said.
The project is in Cambridge’s extraterritorial zone, an area just outside of Cambridge that village has eyed for future growth. Understanding how the solar affects the village’s future plans is important, said subcommittee member Jeff Milsap.
“It’s unclear, to me at least...what our real (extraterritorial) powers are,” Milsap said.
Public comment
A public comment session at the beginning of the Cambridge Village Board’s Feb. 23 meeting drew Invenergy representatives, renewable energy advocates and local residents who say they’re concerned about the project.
Rose said local response has been strong to an online survey, where area residents have been invited to submit their question about Koshkonong Solar. Those will be shared with Invenergy, he said. A link to the survey is on the village’s website, www.ci.cambridge.wi.us.
Matt Johnson, field director for the Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition, a nonprofit that promotes the use of renewable energy, called Koshkonong Solar “a huge economic development opportunity for the village of Cambridge.”
Johnson said both the project’s 2-year-long construction process and its permanent operations would create local jobs and “bring short-term and long-term economic benefits to the community.”
“I would highly recommend that the village work with Invenergy,” to reap the benefits, Johnson said.
Christiana resident Roxann Engelstad countered Johnson, however, saying that the construction would only create a handful of jobs and that those workers likely wouldn’t live in Cambridge. And she said an engineering plan Invenergy filed in December with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lists only five permanent maintenance jobs.
Engelstad also said she is concerned about the project spreading over Cambridge’s extraterritorial zoning area, where its land use plan envisions it growing in coming decades. Koshkonong Solar will effectively block that growth, she said.
“The village has an ETZ zone that is being compromised. Is this good for our community?” Engelstad questioned.
Aidan O’Connor, Invenergy’s lead developer for Koshkonong Solar, said the state approval process is just starting.
“We haven’t formally proposed anything yet, and we’ll be listening to your comments at the meeting tonight and into the future,” O’Connor said.
“We understand that there are concerns from the village of Cambridge and we are listening,” concurred Dan Litchfield, Invenergy’s director of renewable development. “We look forward to hearing what you have to say and to working with you to design this project in harmony with the village of Cambridge.”
The energy committee meets again on Thursday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be virtual.
In other matters on Feb 23, the village board:
- Appointed Chuck Franklin as the fifth member of the Energy Subcommittee, after Nick Maas of Dancing Goat Distillery declined the position.
- Appointed Chris Kreger as a member of the reactivated economic development committee.
