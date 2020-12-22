Deerfield students in all grade levels will have the option to learn in-person, beginning in late-January.
The Deerfield School Board approved on Dec. 21 a reopening plan that would phase students back into school buildings starting on Jan. 25 with elementary school students and progressing to high school students in early February.
The district will offer a virtual option for any families that want it for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
The plan, presented by administrators at the board meeting, would bring students back four full days a week with asynchronous learning from home on Wednesdays. Grades 4K-2 are scheduled to return on Tuesday, Jan. 26; grades 3-6 on Feb. 2; grades 7-8 on Feb. 9; and grades 9-12 on Feb. 16.
Return dates for the later groups are subject to change, Superintendent Michelle Jensen cautioned, depending on how the transition goes.
Board member Lisa Sigurslid suggested allowing grades 3-6 and grades 7-8 to both return on Feb. 2, because they are in different school buildings. That would move up the date that high schoolers could return in-person.
No decision was made at the meeting on whether that would happen.
The plan to return in-person at all grade levels comes after Public Health Madison & Dane County released new guidance last week, saying it believes it’s safe for schools to reopen with safety measures.
Jensen said several area superintendents that have schools learning in-person have reported they are not seeing transmission of the virus at school. Cases appear to overwhelmingly be originating outside of school, Jensen said.
“They’re not seeing it in a classroom,” Jensen said.
Jensen said a phased-in return, starting with the youngest grades, adheres to Dane County health guidelines. Deerfield already requires masks in its buildings, has a contact tracing program, uses “risk mitigation” strategies, has cleaning protocols and has a virtual learning plan, Jensen said. These are all recommended by public health officials for making the switch to in-person learning.
Deerfield expects to use a “concurrent teaching” model, Jensen said, where a teacher would instruct both in-person and virtual students at the same time. Virtual students would log onto Google Meet, to watch lessons being broadcast from classrooms in real time.
4K and kindergarten, Jensen said, are the exception, because of the limited attention span of students that age. 4K and kindergarten will have one class in each grade that is fully virtual, with a teacher teaching virtually full-time.
Students will have to adjust to a full eight-hour day schedule, Jensen noted, after having a shortened school day during virtual learning.
The high school start time would also back up to 7:45 a.m.
Board member Sandy Fischer suggested moving to a full-day schedule before Feb. 16, so students have some time to adjust.
Director of Pupil Services Barb Callahan also said administrators are cognizant that students learning virtually will have an eight-hour school day, which could be too much. But Callahan said offering virtual students less class time than their peers learning in-person would raise equity issues.
Administrators noted that virtual students won’t be staring at screens for eight hours straight, even with the extended day. There will still be breaks and asynchronous activities, and specials classes that will divide up the day, said Jensen and elementary school principal Melinda Kamrath.
Jensen added that, from an equity standpoint, the district needs to give staff enough time during the week to check in with virtual students, so they get the same time and attention.
A virtual-learning asynchronous Wednesday might be helpful, Jensen said.
Another option on the table, Jensen said, is an “open campus” for high school students. Under this model, students could decide day-by-day and class-by-class, which courses to attend in-person based on what they need support with, Jensen said.
Students would sign into the building for their in-person classes, and log onto Google Meet for classes they want to take virtually.
No decision was made Monday night about this model.
The district will send out a survey to families the next week to gauge the number of families that would opt for in-person learning.
Families will not be allowed to switch their instruction model once the third quarter starts, Jensen said.
Based on the experience of other school districts that have been learning in-person, Jensen said she expects about 50-60 percent of students to opt to return.
Staff
Board member Melissa Frame questioned at the meeting how the reopening plan will impact staff members, saying she is concerned about staffing numbers when teachers contract or are exposed to Covid-19.
“I’m thinking about a lot of things here, especially at the middle school level. I don’t know if we have enough people who work here to do all of that,” Frame said. “What if two or three (teachers) get sick at the same time?”
Jensen responded that she’s seeing other school districts asking staff to telework if they are quarantining because of the virus but not sick. The district may be able to have an instructional aid supervising students in-person, with the teacher leading lessons over Google Meet.
If the district is down too many teachers, Jensen said, a school may have to return to virtual learning temporarily.
The board did approve a plan on Dec. 21 to continue offering staff two weeks of paid leave due to Covid-related absences.
Deerfield had been offering two weeks of paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a federal law. Those benefits expire Dec. 31.
The Deerfield School Board voted to continue to offer two weeks of paid leave until the end of the 2020-21 school year, even though the act is expiring.
Jensen said that staff members received information about the reopening plan on Monday afternoon before the board meeting, and that principals have been meeting with them to talk about reopening options.
Jensen said staff has expressed concern “about overall health safety, since there is still much to be learned about the spread of the virus within schools.”
“The school districts are not seeing student to staff transmission, they’re seeing staff to staff transmission because of personal behavior choices,” Jensen noted during the school board meeting Dec. 21.
