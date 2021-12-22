Dec. 23 Art & Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Christmas to New Years
When Christmas is over and relatives are still visiting, the kids are at home and families are looking for something to do that everyone will enjoy and is easy on the wallet, the Cambridge Community Library has the answer: FREE passes to the Milwaukee County Zoo! The Library has two passes available for check out, each allowing free zoo admission for up to eight people with free parking. Winter is a special time at the zoo when the polar bears, snow leopards and penguins are the most active. So, for a memorable family outing, layer up and make a winter trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo. Contact the library staff at (608) 423-3900 for additional information and to reserve a pass.
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through a half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. There is a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors.
Jan. 15: Youth Center Fundraiser
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a fundraiser for the youth center at Cambridge Winery on Saturday, Jan. 15. There will be raffle baskets, a silent auction and a free Euchre tournament with prizes. Tickets cost $30 and include a pasta dinner. Tickets can be purchased at Cambridgecap.net or at the CAP office. Call Heather Morgan for more information at (608) 423-8045.
Feb. 4 — 5: Lake Ripley Fisheree
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is hosting its Fisheree on Lake Ripley starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Registration, drawings and drinks will be at J & T Bait Shany II, located at N4098 Marina Lane in Cambridge. Registration cost $5 per class, including Pan fish, Bass, Walleye and Northern. There will be a cash and bucket raffle drawing at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Call (608) 423-2117 for more information.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 13 — Jan. 8: Book Sale
The Deerfield Public Library is hosting a $1 bag book sale from now until Saturday, Jan. 8. The library invites people to grab a bag, fill it with books and only pay $1 at the front desk. All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Deerfield Public Library. For more information, call the library at (608) 764-8102.
Jan. 10: Scoopie Night
Culver’s Scoopie Night benefiting the Deerfield Elementary School PTO is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. The event will be held at the Culver’s in Lake Mills from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10% of the sales will go to the DES PTO.