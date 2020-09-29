The Deerfield Village Board has given its approval to a $1.37 million Deer-Grove EMS budget for 2021.
The board’s vote on Sept. 28 followed similar approvals in the past week by the Cottage Grove Town Board and Cottage Grove Village Board, EMS Chief Eric Lang said.
The three municipalities cooperatively provide EMS service in the Cottage Grove and Deerfield areas, and by contract to the Town of Deerfield and Town of Pleasant Springs.
The $1.37 million is a 20 percent increase over the department’s $1.14 million budget in 2020.
The three municipalities each contribute a share of the department’s annual costs based on their equalized values. In 2021, their collective contribution will be about $698,000. The Village of Deerfield will contribute about $109,000, a 30 percent increase over about $83,000 in 2020. The Village of Cottage Grove will contribute about $369,000, a 33 percent increase over about $277,000 in 2020. And the Town of Cottage Grove will contribute about $218,000, a 37 percent increase over about $159,000 in 2020.
For their service contracts, the Town of Deerfield and Town of Pleasant Springs will collective pay the department about $67,000 in 2021.
The 2021 budget includes $100,000 toward the purchase of a new ambulance, that will replace an outgoing ambulance purchased in 2009. That purchase will ultimately cost about $260,000, with payments spread over 2021 and 2022, Lang said.
The department’s 2021 budget funds an additional 84 limited-term paramedic hours per week, to more fully staff ambulances based in Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
About $588,000 is budgeted for wages in 2021, up 16.2 percent from about $506,000 in 2020.
The department’s budget for medical direction is doubling from 2020, up from $6,000 to $12,000, as it switches to Madison Emergency Physicians. Madison Emergency Physicians will charge $500 a month for medical direction for the rest of 2020, and $1,000 a month beginning in 2021, Lang said.
Deer-Grove expects to bring in $600,000 in run fees in 2021, Lang has also said. That’s an expected 9 percent increase over $550,000 in 2020, driven in part by adding more employee hours to staff the department’s ambulances.
Lang’s initial budget request to the Deer-Grove EMS Commission sought to hire four additional full-time paramedics in 2021. The commission rejected that request, settling instead on the less costly of additional LTE hours. The commission has committed to creating a committee to spend the next year studying the feasibility of adding more full-time staff in 2022.
Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger said increasing LTE hours “is a step in the right direction, but it’s not where we need to be.”
In other matters on Sept. 28, the Deerfield Village Board:
• Considered two letters of application from Deerfield residents who are interested in being appointed to fill a Village Board seat recently vacated by Jeremy “Jerry” McMullen. The village office will continue to take applications through Oct. 20.
The board expects to vote on an appointment on Oct. 26.
• Extended a contract with Redevelopment Resources of Madison through December. The company was hired in 2019 to help the village work through tax incremental finance-funded downtown upgrades, including a business grant program. Under the extension, the village will pay Redevelopment Resources up to $50,000 for the life of its contract.
Originally, the village had expected to pay the firm up to $70,000. To date, it has only paid about $41,000, Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said.
• Accepted a gift from the Couillard Solar Foundation of a $12,000 new roof, possibly new insulation and about $40,000 in solar equipment at the Deerfield Police Department building, 7. W. Deerfield St. In a letter to the village, Cal and Laurie Couillard said their foundation is also envisioning installing two electric car charging stations on the site and said they envision “this to be just the next of several solar projects targeted to make the village greener, providing both environmental and economic benefits.” The foundation is pursuing the police station upgrades in cooperation with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and RENEW Wisconsin. Kositzke called the donation “a great opportunity,” for the village.
• McCredie reminded village residents that absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election can be placed now in a drop slot on the front door of the Village Hall. The Village Hall has been locked to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but office staff are in daily, she said, and are monitoring the drop box.
