Cambridge will begin superintendent interviews

Community members, parents and staff members of the Cambridge School District most value communication skills, high expectations and relationship-building in a future superintendent.
The Cambridge School Board hired consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) in December to help with hiring a new superintendent, after current Superintendent Bernie Nikolay announced he will retire in June.
HYA collected feedback from community members on what they’re looking for in a new superintendent, what they value most about Cambridge, and areas of growth for the district. HYA pulled that feedback together into a report that will be used to screen candidates.
HYA’s online community survey received 276 responses between Jan. 18 and Feb. 5. And, HYA conducted 12 individual interviews and 13 focus groups with 87 total participants. Those were parents, students, teachers, community members, school board members and local groups like the Cambridge Community Activities Program and the Koshkonong Trails Governance Board.
HYA shared the results of the survey and interviews at a Feb. 24 special school board meeting.
“In a small district, with fewer than 1,000 students, it will take a really creative, energetic, dynamic person to help sustain Cambridge,” said Pat Neudecker of HYA.
The qualities hoped for in a new superintendent, expressed in the survey and interviews, were numerous, Neudecker said.
The qualities most often brought up in the feedback, Neudecker and Sarah Jerome of HYA, were “establishing cultures of high expectations,” communication skills, and management skills.
Community members hope a candidate is “visible, approachable, authentic, courageous, trustworthy and collaborative,” the HYA report said.
Neudecker said that many respondents cited Nikolay’s current leadership skills and style as a model for a future candidate.
“When you have a list of desirable characteristics...It doesn’t at all mean those characteristics aren’t currently there,” Neudecker said. “We heard often people reference you and your style.”
Community members also expressed they valued the tight-knit community of Cambridge, hardworking school staff, well-maintained facilities, use of technology in the classrooms, and the high expectations for students and staff.
Community members said they are seeing rising challenges with socioeconomic need locally. And they expressed a desire for the school district to lead conversations on controversial issues in the area, and be an arbiter of information on important topics, Jerome said.
“It shows that your community looks to you as the center, the hub for many things, one being information,” Neudecker said.
Jerome added there was a contingent of feedback-givers who hoped Cambridge would stay exactly as it is now, with another contingent of people really focused on future growth.
All the feedback gathered by HYA, was compiled into a candidate profile that the firm is using to screen current candidates.
Hiring a superintendent “is the most important decision you make as a school board,” Neudecker said.
Next steps
The Cambridge School Board is about to start its interviewing process for the superintendent position, with sights set on selecting a candidate by the end of March.
HYA shared that Cambridge had 15 superintendent candidates last week. HYA will be screening those candidates, and narrowing the field to six to eight candidates by March 9.
The third week in March, school board president Tracy Smithback-Travis said the school board will begin its interviews and select finalists.
After finalists are selected, plans for public candidate’s forums on March 22, 23 and 24 are in the works.
