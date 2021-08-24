Deer-Grove EMS Commission eyes adding more staffing hours in 2022

While it waits on the results of a staffing study that’s currently underway, Deer-Grove EMS Commission is considering adding more employee hours to its 2022 budget to cover anticipated staffing needs.
Deer-Grove EMS Chief Eric Lang presented a preliminary 2022 budget to the commission on Thursday, Aug. 19. That draft of the budget would increase the number of LTE hours funded per week to 168 from 96. The 168 hours of LTE time, Lang said, would add two people for 12 hours per day to the department’s ambulance coverage.
In the fall of 2020, the commission rejected a request from Lang to add four more full-time paramedics in 2021. Instead, it approved adding 84 hours of LTE time, to cover peak shifts.
Lang said the department currently has nine full-time employees, 15 limited term employees and 17 volunteers.
The commission hired Public Administration Associates, LLC, of Oshkosh, in June to do an organizational audit of the EMS service, to advise on whether the department needed additional staffing.
The study is set to take about 20 weeks, putting its completion in late the fall. The Deer-Grove EMS Commission is set to approve its 2022 budget at a Sept. 16 meeting.
Without the results of that study back yet, the commission’s first budget draft does not fund any additional full-time paramedic staffing increases.
The commission is paying $15,900 for the study, split between the villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, and the Town of Cottage Grove.
Early discussions suggested the village of Cottage Grove covering the cost of the study up-front, with the other two municipalities repaying the village. This is because the village of Cottage Grove is hiring PAA for a parallel but separate Cottage Grove Fire Department study..
Lang confirmed on Aug. 19 that instead of going that route, the commission would fund the study up-front and charge each municipality in the first quarter of 2022. The village of Cottage Grove is responsible for $8,416 of the study. The town of Cottage Grove is covering around $4,988, and the village of Deerfield is set to pay $2,495.