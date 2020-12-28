Dec. 29, 2005Dr. Ruthann Faber announces she will retire as Deerfield school superintendent at the end of the 2005-06 school year, after a decade in the job.

Jan 5, 2006

Local Realtor Kristin Wild of Wild Company Realtors in Deerfield recently had an opportunity to tape a show of the national show “House Hunters” for HGTV. Wild showed the process that Greg and Katie Olson went through when purchasing their home in Cottage Grove.

Students Kyle LaBarge, Gina Ploessl, Derek Mergen, Paul Medina, Mark Krall and Catlin Doherty capture winter outdoor landscapes with pinhole cameras built in Katie Johnson’s class at DHS.

