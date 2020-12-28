Dec. 29, 2005Dr. Ruthann Faber announces she will retire as Deerfield school superintendent at the end of the 2005-06 school year, after a decade in the job.
Jan 5, 2006
Local Realtor Kristin Wild of Wild Company Realtors in Deerfield recently had an opportunity to tape a show of the national show “House Hunters” for HGTV. Wild showed the process that Greg and Katie Olson went through when purchasing their home in Cottage Grove.
Students Kyle LaBarge, Gina Ploessl, Derek Mergen, Paul Medina, Mark Krall and Catlin Doherty capture winter outdoor landscapes with pinhole cameras built in Katie Johnson’s class at DHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.