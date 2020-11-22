VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., teleconferenc

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Town Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Koshkonong Trails Governance Board

Monday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., teleconference

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Committee of the Whole

Monday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School

