Agrace is offering bi-weekly virtual grief support groups for children, teens and adults to help them cope with a family member’s death.
Agrace is a non-profit health care organization iwth offices in Madison, Janesville, Baraboo and Platteville.
These support groups are led by professionals virtually, and are meant to give visitors emotional and peer support. Groups can be accessed online from anywhere in southern Wisconsin using a tablet, computer or smartphone.
These support groups are free, and anyone can join. They meet every other week, on a different night of the week. Pre-registration is required, call (608) 327-7135 to register.
Agrace is offering four groups from January through May. One is for adults who have experienced the death of a child, and meets every other Tuesday at 7 p.m.
There is also a group that discusses spouse/partner loss, and meets every other Wednesday at 7 p.m.
There are also two offered for children and teens, ages 5-18. One group discusses losing a sibling, and meets every other Monday at 6 p.m.
And another group discusses the loss of a parent/caregiver, meeting every other Thursday at 6 p.m.
Children are grouped by age.
For more information, call the number above, visit agrace.org/supportgroup or email griefsupport@agrace.org.
