A deepening web of Covid-19 stressors may now be tipping more people toward mental health crisis, say local organizations that offer help with everyday needs and local counselors whose job is to assess how we’re doing psychologically.
As 2020 ends, financial ruin is everywhere: job losses, surging reliance on food pantries and meal sites, housing loss, business failures and mounting unpaid utility, medical and other bills.
People remain isolated. Many are grieving. Others are angry about the national election, still reeling from summer racial equity protests, and devastated by the cancellation of travel and holiday celebrations.
Students still learning virtually remain cut off from the normal social fabric of school.
The weight of all that can send mental stability teetering, say representatives of the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART), the Cambridge Counseling Clinic, Deerfield Community Center and Dane County Joining Forces for Families.
“The next few months, economically and mental health-wise, are going to be the most difficult since March,” predicts CART social worker Kristin Gowan, who splits her time between helping the general Cambridge community and Cambridge school children and their families.
Since March, a variety of federal, state and county assistance programs have been keeping people afloat, said Gowan.
Last week, Gowan said she was working with five Cambridge-area families about to be evicted as a national eviction moratorium was set to sunset on Dec. 31. In the days since, the U.S. Congress has voted to extend that moratorium, and to extend unemployment benefits and send stimulus checks to most Americans.
But last week, the uncertainty was real.
“Three of those don’t have family or friends who will take them in; they literally don’t know where they will go,” Gowan said. Gowan said she was working to get some of them on waiting lists for emergency shelter in Madison.
Gowan said community financial support has been strong for CART this year, in the form of local donations. She said those typically help families and individual with needs other than food, such as with utilities and rent.
But even with donations up, “we still can’t meet all the needs,” Gowan said.
Food pantry demand
Julie Schwenn, program manager at the Deerfield Community Center, said food pantry demand remains stubbornly high.
Schwenn said DCC’s food pantry now serves about 75 households a month, up from about 45 last year.
Schwenn said many new families are using the pantry, and many families that once showed up occasionally have become regulars.
The pantry, and other programs like free school lunches, are helping many families “bridge a gap they didn’t need to bridge before,” Schwenn said.
Schwenn said DCC has appreciated the flood of non-perishable food donated by local residents this year.
But, she said, the most pressing need now is cash.
Cash donations, she said, will help DCC buy cardboard boxes for the drive-up food pantry program it’s run since March, that is expected to continue at least through the spring of 2021.
All food is now pre-packed into cardboard boxes to be set into car trunks, and boxes have to be purchased, Schwenn said.
Cash donations will also allow DCC to continue to buy some pre-packed food boxes from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.
DCC mostly stocks its pantry through Second Harvest, and to a lesser degree through the Community Action Coalition for South-Central Wisconsin.
Second Harvest serves about 225 organizations like DCC and their programs in a 16-county area. From March to November of this year, it distributed 14.1 million pounds of food, a 55 percent increase over 2019. And it provided about 11.7 million meals in those months, its website says.
It offers area food pantries a variety of food boxes – such as meat, dairy, produce and non-perishable boxes – that come ready to drop into clients’ trunks. Schwenn said DCC typically adds local donations to each box as they’re given out.
Prior to the pandemic, Second Harvest charged for some types of boxes. But from March through August, it offered most of its boxes for free to area pantries, with financial backing from the federal CARES Act.
In August it pulled back, though, reinstating some fees. To not do so, “was not sustainable,” said Kris Tazelaar, director of marketing and communications for Second Harvest Food Bank.
Schwenn said it’s hard to ask for cash.
“We hate to keep asking, but it’s just the situation we are in, with the need growing so quickly,” she said.
Schwenn said DCC has also delivered about 9,500 meals to the homes of seniors this year. Those are still being packed and delivered by volunteers.
School stressors
Virtual school is a key stressor of 2020, Gowan said, for children and parents.
For some families, virtual school is working, and kids are “really thriving,” Gowan said. “They have what they need.”
Other families aren’t doing as well, either with school or overall, she said.
In general, “families that were struggling before are still struggling now, a little worse,” Gowan continued. “Some that were just holding on before are visibly struggling now. And there are some people who are struggling greatly.”
Gowan said she worries, often, about what she’s not seeing.
“I don’t have the same access to kids I had before,” Gowan said. “I worry about what I don’t know – who’s struggling that I’m not aware of.”
Student mental health has been at the forefront of Cambridge school district conversations this month.
Cambridge Student Services Director and Nikolay Middle School Principal Krista Jones said at a recent school board Curriculum Committee meeting that students are “not seeing peers, not having that connectivity than they usually would,” and are experiencing “higher levels of anxiety” as a result.
Jones said the district is looking at ways to strengthen its suicide prevention measures. She called that the number one social emotional learning priority right now.
School staff are checking in with students biweekly or monthly on their mental health, Jones said, and mental health teams are working to increase mental health support for staff.
Staff members are also finding ways to weave mental health wellness into class time.
After CHS biology teacher Samantha Key attended a training on social-emotional learning, she built a website with yoga videos, meditations and mindfulness activities for students to access at any time. Key began leading students in these activities during class, and Principal Keith Schneider said the results were positive.
Going forward, Schneider said the hope is to reach students at each grade level with lessons on distress tolerance, emotional regulation and interpersonal relationships.
And the school district is working on building a wellness resource website, as part of a school-based mental health grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts share the grant, and share a mental health navigator, Jacquie Schuh, of the Cambridge Counseling Clinic.
Schuh’s role includes arranging professional development for staff, purchasing curriculum, scheduling training for mental health teams and hiring speakers.
More famlies struggling
In their clinical practice, Schuh and Cambridge Counseling Clinic’s Deborah Sullivan say they’re seeing rising calls for mental help, mostly from people not yet in crisis but headed that way without some intervention.
“Across the board, the level of anxiety has been extremely high,” this year, said Sullivan.
“We see more families struggling with substance abuse and violence in the home,” she added.
In 2020, “in our own experience at the clinic, our numbers have almost doubled,” Schuh said.
Referrals are up for outpatient care from hospitals releasing patients from in-person mental health stays, Schuh and Sullivan said.
Piling on, as December progresses, is the loss of holiday gatherings, Sullivan and Schuh said.
“Connecting with others is essential for supporting our mental health and building resilience,” Schuh said. “Not being able to spend time with family and friends is sad and isolating,”
Michael Bruce is a supervisor with Dane County Joining Forces For Families. He oversees 15 social workers embedded in communities across the county. The social workers partner with schools, law enforcement, churches, neighborhood and community centers and health providers to connect families to support that best fits their needs.
JFF social workers “advocate with landlords, within schools, within HMO’s, with government programs, and in other areas,” Bruce said. This may mean helping connect people to mental health services or working on developing a resume and accessing training opportunities to land a new job, he said.
In 2020, “the pandemic has had enormous impacts on our work at JFF, and on so many families trying to make it,” Bruce said. He said the agency, with which families connect with voluntarily, rather than through a formal caseload, has especially “experienced huge increases in calls from people trying to access financial assistance to pay rent or to move into an apartment.”
Bruce said the economic need people are now experiencing is “far more pronounced,” than a year ago. People that were simply struggling before, “now are not able to pay rent or other bills,” Bruce agreed. “We are also seeing many new people who haven’t called before.”
Bruce said prior to the pandemic, JFF social workers got to know families in person as part of connecting them to resources. This year, he said, social workers have been working remotely and doing their best to keep up with calls.
“Our primary focus has often been on returning calls and making sure people access every resource that is available,” he said.
Bruce agreed that “from our discussion with community members, stress, trauma, isolation and associated mental health concerns are definitely on the rise.”
“I would say that there are many more people now needing help, that are not used to being in that position,” he said.
One bright spot, Bruce noted, is the opening in November of Dane County’s new Human Services’ Behavioral Health and Resource Center. It has dedicated clinical social workers and other staff that help individuals and families from across the county access a variety of mental health resources. JFF will be collaborating with its staff going forward, he said.
Bruce said JFF social workers try to help people understand that during a health crisis “it is completely normal to need help.”
They have spent a lot of time listening, he said.
“If people feel they are heard and the person on the other end of the line cares, we are in a good position to help make connections supportive to families,” he said.
Depression symptoms
Sullivan said it’s important to know the signs of depression before it deepens.
Those can include sadness, worry, low energy, difficulty focusing, irritable mood, episodes of anger, loss of interest in usual activities, social withdrawal, sleep disturbance, change in appetite, or having more bad days than good days.
Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs, can also be red flags, as can be physical symptoms such as stomachache and headache.
“We all experience some of these feelings. However, if they persist longer than 2-3 weeks, we encourage that individual to reach out. Mental health issues are much more treatable in the early stages just like any other health issue,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan encouraged people to reach out to their primary care doctor for a mental health referral if they can’t shake a mood, or to call a pastor or other trusted person.
Talking to someone “normalizes that ‘yes there is stress,’ and ‘no I am not alone,’ and that is important,” she said.
Exercise, rest, healthy food and spending time outdoors are all self-care routines that can help reduce stress, Schuh said. Think about “new ways to enjoy winter,” she suggested.
You can also “reach out to family and friends on a consistent basis via phone/video calls,” she said. “Be creative by playing online board games with a group. Create new traditions, explore new hobbies and interests, or stream online exercise, yoga, mindfulness, cooking classes etc.”
Gowan urged people to reach out to neighbors, to “make social connections in any way they can.”
“Leave a note on someone’s door, smile at others, be supportive on social media and have some compassion. That can all really go a long way,” she said.
-Associate Editor Madeline Westberg contributed to this article
