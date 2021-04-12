April 16-30 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, April 16
Sloppy Joe
on WW Bun
Kidney Bean Salad
Mixed Vegetable
Banana
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, April 20
Saucy BBQ ribs
Potato Salad
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
WW Dinner Roll/Butter
Applesauce
Peach Pie
MO – Veggie Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, April 23
Italian Sausage
on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Orange Juice
Chocolate Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – SF ice cream
Tuesday, April 27
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Fruit Cup
Hash Brown Patty
Orange Juice Cup
Cinn. Raisin Bread/Butter
MO – Veggie Egg Bake
NCS – n/a
Friday, April 30
Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese
NAS – no cheese
Tartar Sauce
Yams
Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Lemon Bar
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF Jell-o
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.
