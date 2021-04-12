You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

April 16-30 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, April 16

Sloppy Joe

on WW Bun

Kidney Bean Salad

Mixed Vegetable

Banana

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS – SF Jell-o

Tuesday, April 20

Saucy BBQ ribs

Potato Salad

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

WW Dinner Roll/Butter

Applesauce

Peach Pie

MO – Veggie Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, April 23

Italian Sausage

on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Orange Juice

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – SF ice cream

Tuesday, April 27

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Hash Brown Patty

Orange Juice Cup

Cinn. Raisin Bread/Butter

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS – n/a

Friday, April 30

Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese

NAS – no cheese

Tartar Sauce

Yams

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Lemon Bar

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF Jell-o

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.

