HAILEE SUNDQUIST
Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Volleyball, Golf, Spirit Squad, Basketball, Softball, and Track and Field

Favorite sports moment: When our gift team won conference after sweeping the meets the entire 2019 season.

Favorite school subject: World History

GPA: 4.059

Post high school plans: Attend UW Madison as an Art History Major

Song you’re listening to right now: “Lose you to Love Me” Selena Gomez

Favorite place to eat: Culver’s

I like competing against: Deerfield and Samantha Battenberg in the 100m and 200m dash

Motto/saying: I will work harder

