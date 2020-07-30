HAILEE SUNDQUIST
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Volleyball, Golf, Spirit Squad, Basketball, Softball, and Track and Field
Favorite sports moment: When our gift team won conference after sweeping the meets the entire 2019 season.
Favorite school subject: World History
GPA: 4.059
Post high school plans: Attend UW Madison as an Art History Major
Song you’re listening to right now: “Lose you to Love Me” Selena Gomez
Favorite place to eat: Culver’s
I like competing against: Deerfield and Samantha Battenberg in the 100m and 200m dash
Motto/saying: I will work harder
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.