We have had such great community support for our senior needs assessment that the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network (CASRN) is extending the deadline for it to January 18. It has been gratifying to see so much enthusiasm for this project. With a great deal of help we have been able to distribute over 700 paper copies and put the survey on several Facebook pages and websites, including Hometown News.
I’d like to express my appreciation to the other CASRN members, our graduate student Jesse Heer, Sue Christianson for making copies with the support of the Village of Cambridge, the clerks and chairs of our neighboring municipalities, our community banks, the pastors and secretaries of our local churches, the directors of our assisted living facilities, the staff of CART, CAP, our senior nutrition sire and Meals on Wheels, our local library and Friends of the Library , other community organizations, local businesses, condominium associations, mobile home courts, and individual volunteers.
Due to the limitations caused by the pandemic, it has been a challenge to find creative ways to move forward with this project. We thank those who have taken the survey and those who will take it between now and Jan 18. It is important to get responses from all segments of the 55 and older population in the Cambridge School District, even those who are not currently using any specific resources or services for older adults. Special thanks to all those who helped distribute and promote this important project. The library’s drive-up transaction window has been especially valuable for easy pick up and return of the surveys.
This community has a history of coming together to achieve great things. When we work together with our neighbors much is possible. I’m proud of my hometown for its volunteer spirit and can-do attitude!
- Mary Gjermo, Cambridge resident and CASRN member
